Saniflow Corp Announces a Proud Commitment to Sustainability

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saniflow Corp., a leading manufacturer of innovative hand drying solutions, is proud to announce its commitment to sustainability. As part of this commitment, the company is promoting their latest line of eco-friendly hand dryers, which also coincide with the largest available selection of BuildingGreen Approved and LEED point contributing hand dryers. BuildingGreen is an organization committed to promoting sustainability in building design, construction, and operation. In an effort to help reduce the company's global carbon footprint, Saniflow is offering this mass selection of sustainable and eco-friendly hand dryers in order to help facility managers across North America reach their energy-efficiency and waste reduction targets. The Leed system is the world's most widely used green building rating system and provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient, and cost-saving green buildings.

Saniflow’s high-speed, touchless hand dryers are designed to be energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. By switching from paper towels to Saniflow hand dryers, facilities can significantly reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to a more sustainable future. Especially with models like their Machflow Plus and Dualflow Plus, which utilize low power consumption and can be an effective asset to this program, helping facilities reduce their carbon footprint while simultaneously earning LEED credits.

Two key benefits of Saniflow's sustainable hand dryers include energy efficiency and reduced waste, as their hand dryers consume significantly less energy than traditional paper towel dispensers while also helping to preserve natural resources by getting rid of the need for paper towels all together. Improved hygiene with touchless operation is another benefit, and the company's advanced HEPA filtration system helps ensure cleanliness and prevent the spread of germs. “We are dedicated to providing innovative solutions that promote sustainability and improve public health,” said Jennifer Milanes, the National Sales Manager at Saniflow Corp., "By choosing Saniflow hand dryers, businesses and organizations can make a significant impact on the environment.”

About Saniflow

Built on almost 50 years of expertise from their parent company, Mediclinics S.A., their extensive product range includes powerful, eco-friendly hand dryers and durable, modern baby changing stations. All products have been meticulously engineered to meet the highest international quality & safety standards. The company strives to improve people's quality of life while protecting the environment, all without compromising design & aesthetic.

Efficiency and Savings with Saniflow, Eco-Friendly High-Speed Hand Dryers

