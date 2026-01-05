Saniflow Corp. Advances Hygiene Technology for Public Facilities in the Post-Pandemic Era

PVD Copper Finishes Available Upon Custom Request from Saniflow PVD Gold Finish The All-In-One Complete Faucet System from Saniflow U-Flow Hand Dryer

In the wake of ongoing public health concerns, elevated expectations for hygiene have become the new standard - Saniflow is at the forefront leading the charge.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of ongoing public health concerns, elevated expectations for hygiene have become the new standard — especially within public facilities, transit hubs, and commercial restrooms. Saniflow Corp., a leading manufacturer of commercial restroom solutions, is rising to the challenge with advanced HEPA filtration, Ion Hygienic® technology, quiet motor operation, and seamlessly integrated hygienic design built into its product line.

The COVID-19 pandemic awakened facility managers, architects, and building owners to the importance of touchless fixtures, ultra-clean surfaces, and improved indoor air quality. Now, these features are expected — not optional. Saniflow’s flagship products such as the Machflow® Plus and U-Flow® hand dryers support this new standard.

HEPA Filtration + Ion Hygienic® Technology

Each Saniflow dryer features a HEPA media filter which captures up to 99% of airborne particles (pollen, dust, smoke) before air reaches users’ hands. In parallel, Ion Hygienic® technology emits negatively charged particles that help neutralize bacteria and viruses in the airstream, actively boosting safety in high-traffic restrooms and transit terminals.

Quiet, User-Friendly Performance

Noise pollution is a concern in shared spaces such as airports, train stations, and hospitals. Saniflow’s dryers operate quietly — in the 67 to 74 dBA range depending on model and motor setting — ensuring comfort and usability in sensitive environments. Adjustable motor settings give operators control over noise and power for various facility needs.

Saniflow’s design philosophy integrates hygiene into every detail: from touchless activation to antimicrobial surfaces (BioCote®), and in some configurations like their All-In-One complete faucet system hygiene and a space-saving design work hand-and-hand to create an elevated and cohesive restroom space. This holistic approach means reduced touchpoints, easier maintenance, and a visual aesthetic that reinforces confidence in cleanliness.

In transit hubs, airports, and other public spaces, restrooms are not hidden back-of-house amenities — they are frontline interfaces with the public. Saniflow’s technology helps facilities project confidence, cleanliness, and care through every user experience. “We believe hygiene must be built into restroom design — not bolted on afterward,” said Juliana Acosta, the Sales Coordinator for Saniflow Corp. “As the public increasingly judges spaces by their cleanliness, we offer tools that align design and performance.”

Saniflow’s products are designed and manufactured by Mediclinics S.A. in Barcelona, Spain, with sustainability, longevity, and advanced engineering in mind. The company continues to expand installations in high-profile environments, like Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the Smithsonian in D.C., and FAU's campus in Boca Raton, helping facilities modernize with confidence.

For additional information about Saniflow’s hygiene-driven restroom solutions or to request project assistance, visit www.saniflowcorp.com.

About Saniflow Corp.

Saniflow Corp. is a U.S.-based innovator in commercial hand dryers and baby changing stations, backed by decades of expertise from parent company Mediclinics S.A. (Barcelona). Saniflow products blend advanced hygiene technologies, energy efficiency, and design-forward aesthetics to serve architects, facility managers, contractors, and public institutions across North America.

