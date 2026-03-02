Saniflow Corp. Promotes Their Online Savings Calculator to Help Facilities Measure Cost and Environmental Impact

Saniflow Corp - Manufacturer of Washroom Solutions Savings Calculator from Saniflow Corp. Dualflow Plus Hand Dryer from Saniflow U-Flow Hand Dryer from Saniflow Corp. Machflow Plus Hand Dryer by Saniflow Corp.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s sustainability-driven market, facility managers and building professionals are under increasing pressure to reduce costs and minimize environmental impact. To help them make smarter, data-backed decisions, Saniflow Corp. has provided an innovative Savings Calculator — a free online tool that quantifies the financial and ecological benefits of switching from paper towels to Saniflow’s energy-efficient hand dryers.

The interactive calculator allows users to input or select their facility type—from schools and libraries to airports, restaurants, offices, and stadiums—and estimate their current monthly paper towel usage. Based on this data, the tool instantly generates a detailed report showing annual cost savings, monthly ROI, and total environmental benefits achieved by transitioning to a Saniflow hand dryer.

“Facility managers are always looking for measurable ROI before making upgrades,” said Tyler Rose, the Digital Marketing Manager for Saniflow. “This calculator gives them transparent, real-time data to understand how Saniflow products can reduce costs and waste while advancing their sustainability goals.”

Beyond cost savings, the tool provides an eco-impact analysis that translates results into tangible climate benefits—showing:

- CO₂ emissions avoided through reduced paper towel manufacturing

- Gallons of water saved in the production process

- Trees conserved from deforestation

Users can also select from Saniflow’s top-performing hand dryer models—including the U-Flow®, Machflow® Plus, Dualflow® Plus, and Speedflow® Plus — to see personalized results tailored to each unit’s efficiency and design.

By combining data transparency with sustainability metrics, Saniflow’s calculator empowers decision-makers to align cost control with environmental responsibility. The tool exemplifies Saniflow’s commitment to innovation and education within the facility management and building design industries.

Facility professionals, architects, and sustainability officers can explore the calculator now at www.saniflowcorp.com

to discover their custom savings and environmental impact.

Efficiency and Savings with Saniflow, Eco-Friendly High-Speed Hand Dryers

