Saniflow Corp. Showcases Speedflow® Plus: The Quietest Hand Dryer in Its Class

Saniflow unveils the Speedflow® Plus, the quietest hand dryer in its class—delivering ultra-fast drying, HEPA filtration, and unmatched energy efficiency.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As modern facilities continue to seek out high-performance solutions that balance efficiency, hygiene, and comfort, Saniflow Corp. is proud to highlight the Speedflow® Plus, an ADA-compliant hand dryer recognized to have the lowest noise levels in its category. Designed for schools, hospitals, libraries, and other high-traffic environments, the Speedflow® Plus combines near-silent operation with advanced air purification and sustainable engineering.

With a noise level of only 57 dBA in ECO mode, the Speedflow® Plus sets a new standard for quiet performance. Its low-noise operation makes it ideal for restrooms located near classrooms, offices, or patient areas where maintaining a peaceful environment is essential. Additionally, younger students in elementary and pre-schools often have trouble with the loud noise that most hand dryers give off, while Saniflow's Speedflow® helps prevent this and aids in putting students, teachers, and parents' minds at ease with a quiet hand drying experience. But quiet doesn’t mean compromise. This sustainably engineered dryer offers powerful performance with an air velocity of up to 250 mph, drying hands completely in just 10 to 12 seconds. Its adjustable heating element (0 or 500 W) gives facilities full control over energy consumption — helping lower electricity costs and improve sustainability metrics.

The Speedflow® Plus is equipped with HEPA filtration technology that captures airborne particles like pollen, dust, and smoke, ensuring cleaner, healthier air for every user. As with all Saniflow dryers, it features touchless activation, an energy-efficient universal voltage system (110V–220V), and multiple durable finishes, including steel white, matte black epoxy, satin stainless steel, and white porcelain-enamel cast iron.

“Saniflow's Speedflow® Plus is a direct reflection of their commitment to performance that goes beyond speed,” said a Tom Jones, a local school facility manager who currently has the unit installed. "Understanding that today’s schools, and facilities, need solutions that reduce noise, energy, and maintenance — all while improving user experience and hygiene is a big part of what makes them so successful as a leading manufacturer of restroom solutions.”

Built for sustainability, the Speedflow® Plus is UL, cUL, and CSA certified, ensuring compliance and reliability in every installation. Its sleek design and whisper-quiet functionality make it the preferred choice for architects, facility managers, and designers seeking eco-conscious solutions without sacrificing comfort or style.

For more information or to request a quote for the Speedflow® Plus, visit www.saniflowcorp.com.

About Saniflow Corp.

Saniflow Corp. is a U.S.-based manufacturer of commercial hand dryers and baby changing stations, with designs developed and tested by Mediclinics S.A. in Barcelona, Spain. Combining European design and American performance, Saniflow delivers eco-friendly, hygienic, and durable restroom solutions for airports, schools, healthcare facilities, and public buildings across North America.

