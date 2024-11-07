Intention to Designate 265 Mill Street South, Flamborough

Description of Property

The 2.0-hectare property municipally addressed as 265 Mill Street South is comprised of a two-storey stone dwelling constructed in 1846, historically known as Braebourne and the Cummer House. It is located on the northeast corner of the intersection of Mill Street South and Mountain Brow Road, in the former Township of East Flamborough, in the Village of Waterdown in the City of Hamilton.

Statement of Cultural Heritage Value or Interest

The cultural heritage value of the property lies in its design value as a representative example of the residential Neoclassical architectural style, as demonstrated by the symmetrical front elevation, hip roof with projecting eaves, second storey Venetian window and central entrance with sidelights and wooden surround. The property also displays a high degree of artistry through the wooden surrounds with pilasters, paneling and carved brackets on the Venetian window and central entrance, and the interior staircase.

The historical value of the property lies in its association with several prominent industrialists and businesspeople, including mill-owner John Cummer (1797-1868) and his son Lockman (1827-1907); wealthy banker and politician Lieutenant-Governor Sir William Pearce Howland (1811-1907); Hamilton industrialist Robert Livingston Innes (1872-1935); and bus-line owner Francis Farwell (1894-1966).

Contextually, this property is important in defining the historic former industrial character of the surrounding area, known as Smokey Hollow. This mill-owner’s house acts as a physical reminder of the many mills and industries which once lined Grindstone Creek and Smokey Hollow. It is visually, historically, and physically linked to its surroundings, being on its original location overlooking Smokey Hollow and close to the location of the Waterdown Flouring Mill.