UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA ROCHESTER CHOOSES HEALTHSOURCE SOLUTIONS TO MANAGE CAMPUS FITNESS CENTERS

The U of M Rochester partners with HealthSource Solutions to manage campus fitness centers, enhancing well-being and fostering a healthier campus community.

To cultivate and embody personal and community well-being to transform ourselves, our communities, and the healthcare system.” — Health Source Solutions Onsite Program Manager

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthSource Solutions (HSS) is thrilled to announce a new relationship with the University of Minnesota Rochester (UMR) to offer onsite program management at their on-campus wellness center. The campus wellness center serves both the faculty and the student population and is part of the university’s ongoing and intentional efforts to foster community and collaboration as a pathway toward well-being.

The on-campus wellness center serves a blended student population of commuters and residents working towards health-related degrees. The HSS onsite Program Manager will be crucial in creating a social hub within the fitness center that helps connect students and faculty through structured, strategic wellness programs and campaigns. The additional wellness resources demonstrate how UMR recognizes that the well-being of the entire campus community, especially students, is critical to reaching its vision: “To cultivate and embody personal and community wellbeing to transform ourselves, our communities, and the healthcare system.”

The HSS Program Manager will be responsible for year-round programming, engaging the student body, and enhancing the campus life and culture centered around UMR’s pool, wellness center, and wellness studio. The onsite manager will be developing programs around the following:

· Intramurals – Create a fun, recreational environment to create synergy, connection, and an opportunity to unwind.

· Aquatics – Increase fitness through lap swimming, pool aerobics, and pool-centric events to enhance student connections.

· Wellness – Wellness classes and personal programming are tools for managing stress, staying fit, and being part of a supportive culture.

Early support and integration of healthy lifestyle behaviors help young professionals build habits that can last a lifetime. These habits can have ripple effects upon those they serve, as well as their connections with friends and family, dramatically expanding the impact of what these early-career programs can do.

Fostering a culture of healthy lifestyles not only supports future workers but is a differentiator for student recruitment.

“As a fitness graduate assistant at North Dakota State University, I had supervised personal trainers and group fitness instructors, coordinated fitness events, and promoted fitness services to the community, so I understand the value that an on-campus center can have on student life,” says Alvaro Alvarez, newly hired HSS Program Manager. “We know how important social connections are for students, and the programming I’ll be doing is designed to create lasting habits that support overall well-being and lead to a healthier lifestyle once they graduate.”

HealthSource Solutions’ contract with the University of Minnesota Rochester marks another great step forward for the organization in reaching difficult-to-reach populations. Student and faculty engagement helps promote a positive learning environment, increase collaboration, offset the demand for the curriculum, and create community among the entire campus population.

HealthSource Solutions is an employee wellness company that provides comprehensive programs and services designed to engage the entire employee population, including the most difficult-to-reach employees. We offer customized solutions that leverage our portal, wellness program management, onsite and remote staffing, and existing assets within our clients’ organizations. We are on a mission to bring wellness to those employees who are often left behind.

