Indoor Ag-Con, Inside Grower Launch The CEAs — Cultivating Excellence Awards

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indoor Ag-Con and Inside Grower magazine are proud to announce the inaugural CEAs — Cultivating Excellence Awards. This prestigious new awards program is designed to recognize and celebrate excellence, innovation, and leadership within the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) sector, spotlighting achievements across three categories: Operational Excellence, Good Stewardship, and Product Innovation.Presented at a special gala luncheon on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at the 12th annual edition of Indoor Ag-Con, held at the Westgate Las Vegas, The CEAs will honor trailblazing businesses and standout products that are shaping the future of CEA. Nomination submissions are now open, and all eligible businesses and products are encouraged to apply via www.indoor.ag/ceas-2025 . Nominations are free and the deadline for submissions is December 13, 2024.“This award program highlights the cutting-edge work our industry leaders and innovators are doing to advance controlled environment agriculture. It is a privilege to offer a platform for recognizing the incredible accomplishments of these businesses and individuals,” said Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-Con. “With The CEAs, we aim to drive excitement, inspire further innovation, and reinforce the industry’s commitment to sustainable growth.”“We are excited to partner with Indoor Ag-Con to present these awards,” adds Paul Black, Publisher, Inside Grower. “By celebrating the CEA sector’s best and brightest, The CEAs help showcase the innovation and responsibility at the core of our industry. We look forward to shining a spotlight on the pioneers and products that are making a meaningful difference.”Winners in three award categories will be announced at The CEAs gala luncheon:The CEAs Operational Excellence Award will recognize a single CEA business or one location of a multi-location business that consistently delivers quality products while distinguishing itself through innovation in production, technology, marketing, and overall strategy. Judges will evaluate candidates based on their achievements in growing market share, sustaining product quality, and developing practices that set them apart in a competitive landscape. Three finalists will receive an All-Access Pass to Indoor Ag-Con and be invited to attend the awards luncheon. The winner will be honored with a cover feature in Inside Grower magazine.Good stewardship is foundational in today’s CEA industry, and this award recognizes businesses that are exemplary in their commitment to environmental and community responsibility. Three finalists who showcase initiatives in resource conservation, recycling, employee development, and community service will be chosen for The CEAs Good Stewardship Award. Each will receive an All-Access Pass to Indoor Ag-Con and the gala luncheon, and the winner will be recognized in a feature story in a future issue of Inside Grower magazine.The CEAs Product Innovation Award highlights the newest and most innovative products that solve critical industry challenges and drive customer value. Open to all 2025 Indoor Ag-Con exhibitors, this award will celebrate products that demonstrate the forward-thinking, problem-solving spirit of the CEA industry. Winning products will be highlighted through Indoor Ag-Con promotional channels, and in a special section in an upcoming issue of Inside Grower magazine.For more information on the award categories, nomination guidelines, and to submit a free application, please visit www.indoor.ag/ceas-2025 ABOUT INDOOR AG-CONFounded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con has emerged as the largest trade show and conference for vertical farming | greenhouse | controlled environment agriculture (CEA). The event brings together industry professionals from across the globe to explore the latest trends, technologies, and innovations in the CEA sector. Its events are crop-agnostic and touch all sectors of the business, covering produce, legal cannabis | hemp, alternate protein and non-food crops. More information, visit www.indoor.ag ABOUT INSIDE GROWERPart of the Ball Publishing family of media brands, Inside Grower magazine is a leading publication for the controlled environment agriculture industry, providing news, insights, quality crop-specific growing information and timely trend data that can help operations thrive in today’s market. More information, visit www.insidegrower.com

