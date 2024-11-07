Community Oncology Alliance Launches Two Patient Advocacy Network Chapters in Washington, D.C. Area

Community Oncology Alliance Logo

The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders and Oncology/Hematology of Loudoun and Reston Amplify Patient Voices with New Chapters

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) launched two new local chapters of its Patient Advocacy Network (CPAN) this week. The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders in Bethesda, MD, and Oncology/Hematology of Loudoun and Reston in Lansdowne, VA, joined the ranks of practices who are educating and empowering patients, survivors, caregivers, and other advocates on the importance of using your own voice to support independent community oncology and its patients.“Patients in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area are more familiar with advocacy than most people, and their proximity to lawmakers is why it’s so important to provide the tools for effective advocacy,” said COA’s Director of Patient Advocacy and Education Rose Gerber, MS . “The patients, providers, and advocates in these areas have the chance to demonstrate the importance of local, high-quality, and affordable cancer care, and CPAN’s job is to ensure they have the information they need when having these critical conversations.”The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders serves patients at two locations in Montgomery County and Prince George’s County, MD. The practice has been a part of the Maryland community for over 25 years and is helmed by nationally recognized physicians, including Ralph Boccia, MD, FACP, who has been a key supporter of opening a CPAN chapter at the practice. The new chapter, based at the Bethesda location, will be led by CPAN Chapter Advocacy Leader Michelle Luiken.Oncology/Hematology of Loudoun and Reston has been serving members of the Fairfax and Loudoun County communities since 1997. Located conveniently on the border of both counties, the practice is a valuable community member dedicated to the health of its neighbors. The newly established CPAN chapter will be led CPAN Chapter Advocacy Co-Leaders Michelle Luiken and Frances Gatlin, BSN, RN, and its creation will be supported by physician Pranitha Naini, MD.CPAN chapters offer a range of educational and practice-based advocacy opportunities, including monthly Advocacy Chats, where health care and policy experts from around the industry cover topics like the latest in cancer policy, health equity, clinical trials, and cancer survivorship. Advocates from all parts of the country also gather at the annual COA Conference to learn more about the current state of community cancer care.CPAN is a national advocacy organization committed to raising awareness of independent, community cancer care centers and how national and local health care policy issues may affect patient care. 