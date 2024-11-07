Washington state sees steep increase in whooping cough cases

For immediate release: November 7, 2024 (24-129)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is alerting residents to a significant increase in reported cases of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough. As of November 2, 1,193 cases have been reported statewide, a sharp increase from just 51 cases reported this time last year. Whooping cough has been reported in 31 counties across the state, with Chelan, Clark, and Whitman counties seeing the highest rates.

Whooping cough is a highly contagious bacterial infection that may begin with common cold symptoms such as runny nose but can lead to severe coughing fits that can last for weeks or even months. Visit the CDC’s website for more information on symptoms. If you believe you have whooping cough, contact your healthcare provider.

As of November 2, 28 people have been hospitalized, including 12 infants under the age of one. Infants, particularly those under one year old, are at the highest risk for severe illness and death. Some infants may not show typical coughing symptoms but can experience dangerous pauses in their breathing.

"The surge in pertussis cases is a stark reminder of how critical vaccinations are in protecting our most vulnerable, especially infants for whom it can be life threatening," said Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, M.D., pediatrician and Chief Science Officer at DOH. “To protect babies from whooping cough, people of all ages should get up to date on pertussis vaccination, and anyone with symptoms should see a health care provider to see if testing and antibiotic treatment are needed."

Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent severe illness from whooping cough. DOH urges all families and caregivers who interact with infants and young children to ensure they’re up to date on their whooping cough vaccinations. Pregnant people are strongly encouraged to get the Tdap vaccine between 27 and 36 weeks of pregnancy, which helps protect their newborns until they’re old enough to start the whooping cough vaccination series at two months. Young children need four doses of pertussis vaccine before 18 months of age for best protection.

Antibiotic treatment for people who have whooping cough is another important way to reduce the spread. In some cases, antibiotics can be used to prevent infection in people who have been exposed but do not yet have symptoms.

As with other respiratory illnesses, staying home when sick and covering coughs and sneezes can also help prevent the spread of whooping cough.

DOH is closely monitoring the situation and working with local health officials to support affected communities. To stay updated on whooping cough cases in Washington, check DOH’s Pertussis Weekly Update which is updated every Friday. To help with vaccination efforts, the state’s Childhood Vaccine Program offers free or low-cost vaccinations for children under 19. Families can find a provider on the DOH website.

The DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and follow us on X (formerly Twitter). Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection.

###