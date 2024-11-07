Government tasks Business Sweden with promoting further investment in Swedish battery value chain

The Government decided today to task Business Sweden with stepping up its efforts to promote investments in the Swedish battery value chain, i.e. in all parts of production. The aim is to enable capital and important expertise to be brought into and retained in the Swedish business sector. The assignment also includes helping relevant companies and national, regional and local actors with advice and contacts.

“I’m delighted that we can mobilise Business Sweden’s capacity and established contacts in this way to attract further investments and strengthen the Swedish battery value chain. The ability to keep expertise and jobs in Sweden is important for our competitiveness and innovative capacity,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa.

“The green industrial transition is taking place right now, and if we handle it properly, we can secure our future prosperity. Battery production in our region is not just a question of competitiveness, it’s also an issue of importance to security policy,” says Minister for Energy, Business and Industry and Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch.

“It is crucial for our labour market that we capitalise on the expertise to be found within our country’s borders. Now we’re mobilising Business Sweden to promote investments in the battery value chain, which could help bring in and retain expertise in Sweden,” says Minister for Employment and Integration Mats Persson.

Under the terms of the assignment, Business Sweden will also identify specific obstacles to investment and challenges associated with the investment climate in Sweden for all parts of the battery value chain. This work will be coordinated with Business Sweden’s existing assignment to improve coordination of efforts to set up large battery plants as part of the automotive industry’s green transition. In addition, a dialogue will be held with the Green Acceleration Office.

The Government is setting aside SEK 700 000 for this year, and SEK 1.5 million for 2025.