Huddle House Honors Military and Veterans with Free Breakfast, Nov. 11

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huddle House , serving freshly prepared, homestyle food since 1964, is honoring retired and active military members as the MVPs this Veterans Day with a special offer available all day. On Monday, November 11, 2024, all active and retired military are invited to enjoy a free MVP Breakfast Platter. Available at participating Huddle House locations for dine-in only.“To demonstrate our heartfelt appreciation for our servicemen and women, we are incredibly honored to welcome them to our tables and present them with this special offer,” said Malinda Grimes , Sr. Brand Marketing Manager for Huddle House. “Our teams are excited to treat our military with a delicious and hearty meal and share our gratitude on Veterans Day.”The MVP Breakfast Platter is a Huddle House favorite that can be enjoyed any time of day or night. Guests can savor two eggs any style, choice of Applewood smoked bacon (3 strips) or country or turkey sausage (2 patties), crispy hash browns or fresh fruit, a golden waffle or old-fashioned buttermilk sweet cakes, and choice of homestyle grits and toast or biscuit with sausage gravy.The Huddle House Veterans Day offer is valid all day only on November 11, to all active duty and retired military members who dine in and present a proper military I.D. One offer per guest. Check your local restaurant for Participation and operating hours.For more information about Huddle House, including locations and menu, visit www.HuddleHouse.com or follow them on social @HuddleHouse.About Huddle HouseAll Day, Your Way. Huddle House shares that spirit of hometown togetherness, creating that warm atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Huddle House has been serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food since 1964. We're the champions of enjoying big without spending big because at Huddle House, flavor, fun, and value always go hand in hand.Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand with nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist’s list of “Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit huddlehouse.com.

