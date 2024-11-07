vendors expo Vendors Expo (Iman Cultural Center) LAC-REIA logo

Real Estate Vendors Expo Returns November 14th

Our monthly vendor expos include all of the real estate products and services investors need to be successful” — Lloyd Segal, President LAC-REIA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real Estate Vendors Expo returns on Thursday night, November 14, 2024, at the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association. The Vendor Expo opens promptly at 6:30 pm. LAC-REIA will have a rotating collection of over thirty (30) of the finest vendors with all of the real estate services and products investors need to become successful investors, including private lenders, title companies, data services, CPA, escrow companies, building suppliers, title insurance, home inspectors, business credit, tax auctions, Realtor services, legal, identity theft services, hard money lenders, Airbnb, mortgage brokers, 1031 exchanges facilitators, contractors, out-of-state investment opportunities, insurance agents, credit repair consultants, staging companies, and much MUCH more! So come early, meet and greet, and expand the "Dream Team" of real estate professionals that are eager to help investors succeed. Be sure to bring lots and lots of business cards to pass out. This is a fantastic networking opportunity.Date & Time: Thursday night, November 14, 2024, 6:30 to 8:00 pm.Location: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, Los Angeles 90034 (between National and Palms).Parking: Metered & free street parking. There are also two FREE parking garages at: (1) 3456 Motor Ave (northeast corner of Motor & Palms), and (2) 3272 Motor Ave (northeast corner of Motor and National).Free Admission. Remember, LAC-REIA Vendor Expos are always FREE.RSVP. Please RSVP directly at www.LARealEstateInvestors.com Vendors Wanted: LAC-REIA already has over 30+ vendors, but LAC-REIA is always looking for more! If your service or product would be helpful to real estate investors, members, and guest, we want vendors! If you would like to be a vendor at our Vendor Expos, please contact us (310-792-6404).

