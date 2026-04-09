Real Estate Investing Boot Camp Returns to Los Angeles
Real Estate Investing Boot Camp Returns to Los Angeles
The Boot Camp will be held at the Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue (between National and Palms), Los Angeles, CA 90034 (Culver City Adjacent).
Free parking on the Iman parking lot. The Boot Camp costs $149.00 per person if paid before April 18, 2026. After April 18th, the price increases to $249.00 per person! (Gold Members of LAC-REIA and returning boot campers can attend for FREE.) Investors can register at www.LARealEstateInvestors.com.
Susan Hall
Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association
+1 310-792-6404
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.