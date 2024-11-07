Award-Winning Author Dennis R. Garcia Releases "Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success"

"Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success" will be released November 2024

TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success, the highly anticipated second book from award-winning author Dennis R. Garcia has been officially released. Known for his impactful storytelling, Garcia captures the spirit and strength of three generations of Latina women who carved out a life for their family in Kansas, transforming adversity into a legacy of resilience and courage.

With Las Madres, Garcia brings readers into the world of his mother, Irene, and her ancestors, Candelaria and Rafaela, whose journeys from Mexico to the Great Plains reveal the heart of the immigrant experience in America. This poignant saga sheds light on the personal and collective resilience of Latina women, offering a rare glimpse into the lives of those who helped shape the cultural tapestry of the Heartland.

“These are the often untold stories of Latinos in the Great Plains,” Garcia said. “Through Las Madres, I wanted to bring these stories to life—to honor the legacies of Latina women who persevered against the odds and to inspire readers to see the quiet strength that lies within their own families.”

Book Details

Title: Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success

Author: Dennis R. Garcia

Order Now:

🔗 University Press of Kansas

🔗 Amazon

Available in Kindle, paperback, and hardback formats

Having garnered significant recognition with his debut work, Marine, Public Servant, Kansan: The Life of Ernest Garcia, Garcia continues his legacy of storytelling, weaving historical events with personal narratives that resonate far beyond his family’s own story. Las Madres is already capturing early praise for its honest portrayal of immigrant life, and it speaks to anyone who has faced and overcome great challenges.

Garcia will embark on a book tour later this year and into 2025, where he will be engaging readers in conversations about resilience, family heritage, and the role of Latina women in shaping America’s heartland. Tour dates and locations will be announced soon on his website and social media channels.

Las Madres is available now wherever books are sold. For those interested in exploring these powerful stories, it’s time to order and experience the strength and courage behind every page.

About the Author

Dennis Raphael Garcia, AWA, is a retired attorney, educator, and an acclaimed storyteller. With degrees from the University of New Mexico and the University of Kansas School of Law, Garcia’s career has spanned civil and criminal law, including serving as a Judge Pro Tem. His writing captures the spirit of immigrant life in America, with Las Madres highlighting his family’s incredible journey and paying tribute to Latina resilience.

For more information about Dennis R. Garcia, his books, and tour dates, visit www.dennisraphaelgarcia.com.

Dennis R. Garcia is available for interviews and speaking engagements.

