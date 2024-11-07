With Winter Weather on the Horizon, IEMA-OHS Encourages Preparedness This Week

ILLINOIS, November 7 - SPRINGFIELD-While it doesn't feel quite like winter yet, temperatures are dipping to freezing some nights and that means it's time to get ready for the cold. Nov. 4-8 is Winter Weather Preparedness Week and a good time to take stock of your preparedness items.

Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau says timing is everything. "If you take steps now to be ready for bitter winds, snow, and ice, you'll be grateful during the first storm. Each of us needs to think about preparing our home, offices, school, vehicle, and family for the worst because extreme cold and blizzards can be deadly."

Tate-Nadeau explained that there's little chance of escaping winter weather. "Last winter, from December 2023 through March 2024, we had four snow or ice storms that impacted Illinois. The previous winter, from November 2022 through March 2023 there were 10 snow or ice storms that impacted Illinois. There has not been a winter in Illinois without at least one winter storm in the past century."

"The National Weather Service (NWS) is simplifying winter weather warnings and advisories to make it easier for the public to understand," said NWS Central Illinois Warning Coordination Meteorologist Ed Shimon. "W​ind chill watches, warnings and advisories have been eliminated. Instead, they have been consolidated into extreme cold watches and warnings and cold weather advisories."

Residents are encouraged to keep a winter storm kit in their vehicles to be prepared with items including:

Cell phone and chargers Blankets or sleeping bags Extra clothing Jumper cables Flashlight Extra batteries Extra water High-calorie, non-perishable food .

Items for your home should be available year round (https://ready.illinois.gov/plan/emergencykit.html), but winterizing your home is critical just before winter. Winterizing includes checking walls and attics for insulation, weatherizing doors and windows, insulating water pipes, detaching and draining water hoses, sealing leaks, having extra fuel for heating, and reviewing safety instructions for each preparation. Office and school preparations are similar and include procedures for notifying staff and students about closing and transportation.

For more information about travel preparedness, visit gettingaroundillinois.com.

Residents can find more tips in the IEMA Winter Weather Preparedness Guide, as well as the Ready Illinois and NWS Winter Prep sites.

Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS): Ready.Illinois.Gov

