Perthera, the Leading Therapeutic Intelligence Company, Releases vMTB 4.0, Accelerating AI Learning

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perthera, the industry leader in Precision Oncology Decision Support, announces the release of the latest version of its patented Virtual Molecular Tumor Board application, vMTB 4.0. The vMTB 4.0 is used by Perthera’s tumor board members to finalize the ranked therapy options presented in the full-length Perthera Report. This “human in the loop” interaction provides feedback and adjustments to Perthera’s Therapeutic Intelligence Engine, accelerating it’s learning and continuously honing the precision of its therapeutic rankings. Using the vMTB application, selected specialists can review the case, comment, and interact asynchronously. Perthera’s vMTB application has been in use since 2014 with access to a wide range of medical oncologists and molecular scientists that have collaborated on fine-tuning Perthera’s Therapeutic Intelligence Engine.“Our goal has always been to make the vMTB more powerful and user-friendly, making it easy for our panel of expert contributors to review and collaborate on cases,” said Donna Tuths, CEO. “The vMTB collaboration layer has been part of Perthera’s core strategy leveraging experts to enhance the precision of our ranking engine, to ensure our technology delivers the most advanced decision support available to treating clinicians.”Perthera’s Therapeutic Intelligence Engine was launched in 2016 and now contains more than 80,000 heuristic rules. The Perthera Therapeutic Intelligence Engine has also been enriched by collaboration with more than 120 research and practicing oncologists from over 60 leading cancer institutions across the United States that have participated in Perthera’s Precision Oncology Clinical Study (POCS) Program. POCS research groups have led publication efforts using Perthera’s Real-World Evidence database including a study in The Lancet Oncology which showed a 2.4-fold increase in progression-free survival (PFS) for patients treated with therapies matched by Perthera’s platform. Perthera’s Therapeutic Intelligence Engine is the only commercially available therapy ranking engine whose impact on patient outcomes is supported by peer-reviewed, real-world evidence.The updated vMTB 4.0 incorporates advanced features and performance improvements, offering users enhanced automation and parameter editing control. With this update, the vMTB redefines expectations for the Molecular Tumor Board, delivering a more robust and adaptable communication and collaboration tool, further accelerating the AI learning component of Perthera’s Therapeutic Intelligence Engine. The vMTB is one of the unique features of the full-length Perthera Report, providing a molecular tumor board case review for every patient, and a continuous learning component for Perthera’s therapy ranking engine.Since its initial release, the vMTB has been celebrated for the asynchronous collaboration by users. With the latest enhancements, vMTB now offers automated therapeutic associations, the ability to edit clinical trial lists as well as considerations and pertinent negatives, and to adjust molecular rationales including positive and negative predictors where relevant biomarkers can be noted.“At Perthera, we’re committed to driving continuous improvement and innovation,” said Edik Blais, PhD, VP of Research. “This update reflects our ongoing dedication to listening to user feedback and delivering solutions that continuously calibrate and enhance our Therapeutic Intelligence Engine.”The vMTB is one of the unique features of the Perthera Platform . In addition, it leverages a proprietary data set that includes patient medical history, real-world outcomes, and matched tissue. Since Perthera is lab-agnostic, it is also enriched by molecular data from across the NGS diagnostic industry including but not limited to Tempus AI, Foundation Medicine, Caris, and Guardant. Perthera provides its proprietary data set to researchers including biopharma and the Department of Defense Cancer Moonshot Program.About PertheraFounded in 2012, Perthera, The Therapeutic Intelligence Company, is the leader in AI-driven precision oncology solutions. Utilized at more than 600 cancer treatment centers in the United States, Perthera’s patented technology has provided decision support to over 1500 oncologists. Perthera pioneered using “multi-omic” test results to provide ranked treatment options through its Precision Oncology Platform and Perthera Report. Past medical and treatment history along with multi-omic results from any source are used by Perthera’s Therapeutic Intelligence Engine to deliver Ranked Therapy Options that identify the best treatments available for each patient. Patients are followed to obtain real-world outcomes that further refine future therapy rankings. The Perthera Report has been validated through peer-reviewed, high-impact journals and has been shown clinically to increase survival rates for patients.

