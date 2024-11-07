Public Safety Communications Commission (PSCC) to meet November 12-13

CASPER, Wyo - The Wyoming PSCC will meet November 12-13, 2024, for an education session and business meeting at the Best Western – Downtown, 123 West E Street, Casper.

The Commission will meet in conjunction with the annual conference of the Wyoming Chapter of the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials, beginning with a luncheon for conference participants at the Best Western – Downtown at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday November 12. Commission members will tour the WyoLink site at the Casper POE at 1:30 p.m. After the tour, they will return to the conference venue to participate in a roundtable discussion. Commission members will attend dinner with WYDOT staff that evening, but no official business will be conducted.

The Commission will hold its regular business meeting on Wednesday, November 13, at 8:30 a.m. at the Best Western – Downtown. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a video conference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the PSCC webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015