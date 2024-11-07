Sleep in Heavenly Peace Announces 33 New Chapters, Expanding Mission to End Child Bedlessness
Individuals from communities across the U.S. convened in Lehi, Utah for the Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter leadership training, October 12, 2024.
This wave of expansion includes 21 brand new chapters, including the first chapter presence in the state of New Mexico. Together, they're all answering the call to end child bedlessness in their communities.
"We're thrilled to welcome new chapters and Core Team members to the SHP family," said Amy Andrew, Director of Training at Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "Their passion and commitment inspire us as we work together to provide a good night's sleep for every child."
The Need for Quality Sleep
An estimated three percent of children in the United States lack a bed, often forced to sleep on the floor, a couch, or crowded with other family members. A good night's sleep is fundamental for a child's healthy development, impacting everything from physical growth to cognitive function and emotional well-being.
SHP: Empowering Volunteers to Make a Difference
SHP chapters are powered by passionate volunteers, including chapter presidents and vice presidents. These leaders undergo a two-day immersive training program that equips them with the necessary skills to manage their local non-profit effectively. The chapter training covers leadership and management, development and fundraising, marketing strategies, and, of course, bed-building expertise.
“I enjoyed knowing that we are all on the same mission and there are many wonderful people willing to help us all succeed in that mission,” said Mike Lemieux, president of the Chittenden County, Vermont chapter of SHP.
New Chapters
With over 328 chapters and more than 83,000 volunteers so far this year, SHP has a reach of approximately 77 million individuals in the United States; the organization continues to fulfill its mission to ensure every child has a safe and comfortable bed to call their own. The following new chapters will be based in and serve these communities:
Limestone County, Alabama
Marshall County, Alabama
Greenwood, Arkansas
Redding, California
Ventura County East, California
Douglasville, Georgia
South Bend, Indiana
Caro, Michigan
Saginaw, Michigan
Dallas County, Missouri
Dent County, Missouri
Lincoln, Nebraska
Elephant Butte, New Mexico
Randolph County, North Carolina
Albany, Oregon
McAllen, Texas
Round Rock, Texas
Whitney, Texas
St Croix County, Wisconsin
These chapters are celebrating new leadership or a name change:
Boise, Idaho
Pocatello, Idaho
Sioux City, Iowa
Frederick County, Maryland
Sumner County, Tennessee
Beaumont, Texas
El Paso, Texas
Houston North, Texas
La Crosse County, Texas
Lubbock, Texas
San Antonio, Texas
Chittenden County, Vermont
Learn about volunteering, donating, or starting a chapter in your community and bringing a good night's sleep to a child near you at: shpbeds.org/start.
About
Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Fueled by volunteers' kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond. We believe a bed is a basic need for a child's well-being, and our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!® Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org.
Leigh Ann Dufurrena
Sleep in Heavenly Peace
public.relations@shpbeds.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.