Sleep in Heavenly Peace Announces 33 New Chapters, Expanding Mission to End Child Bedlessness

Individuals from communities across the U.S. convened in Lehi, Utah for the Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter leadership training, October 12, 2024. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nonprofit organization that empowers communities to build and deliver beds to children who do not have a safe, comfortable place to sleep. With over 300 chapters in four countries, and more than 250,000 beds delivered to date,

We're thrilled to welcome new chapters and Core Team members to the SHP family. Their passion and commitment inspire us as we work together to provide a good night's sleep for every child.” — Amy Andrew, Director of Training at Sleep in Heavenly Peace

POCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), a national non-profit organization dedicated to building beds for children in need, announces impressive growth in numbers from its summer and fall chapter trainings: 76 trainees from 33 chapters across the United States.This wave of expansion includes 21 brand new chapters, including the first chapter presence in the state of New Mexico. Together, they're all answering the call to end child bedlessness in their communities."We're thrilled to welcome new chapters and Core Team members to the SHP family," said Amy Andrew, Director of Training at Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "Their passion and commitment inspire us as we work together to provide a good night's sleep for every child."The Need for Quality SleepAn estimated three percent of children in the United States lack a bed, often forced to sleep on the floor, a couch, or crowded with other family members. A good night's sleep is fundamental for a child's healthy development, impacting everything from physical growth to cognitive function and emotional well-being.SHP: Empowering Volunteers to Make a DifferenceSHP chapters are powered by passionate volunteers, including chapter presidents and vice presidents. These leaders undergo a two-day immersive training program that equips them with the necessary skills to manage their local non-profit effectively. The chapter training covers leadership and management, development and fundraising, marketing strategies, and, of course, bed-building expertise.“I enjoyed knowing that we are all on the same mission and there are many wonderful people willing to help us all succeed in that mission,” said Mike Lemieux, president of the Chittenden County, Vermont chapter of SHP.New ChaptersWith over 328 chapters and more than 83,000 volunteers so far this year, SHP has a reach of approximately 77 million individuals in the United States; the organization continues to fulfill its mission to ensure every child has a safe and comfortable bed to call their own. The following new chapters will be based in and serve these communities:Limestone County, AlabamaMarshall County, AlabamaGreenwood, ArkansasRedding, CaliforniaVentura County East, CaliforniaDouglasville, GeorgiaSouth Bend, IndianaCaro, MichiganSaginaw, MichiganDallas County, MissouriDent County, MissouriLincoln, NebraskaElephant Butte, New MexicoRandolph County, North CarolinaAlbany, OregonMcAllen, TexasRound Rock, TexasWhitney, TexasSt Croix County, WisconsinThese chapters are celebrating new leadership or a name change:Boise, IdahoPocatello, IdahoSioux City, IowaFrederick County, MarylandSumner County, TennesseeBeaumont, TexasEl Paso, TexasHouston North, TexasLa Crosse County, TexasLubbock, TexasSan Antonio, TexasChittenden County, VermontLearn about volunteering, donating, or starting a chapter in your community and bringing a good night's sleep to a child near you at: shpbeds.org/start AboutSleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Fueled by volunteers' kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond. We believe a bed is a basic need for a child's well-being, and our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org

