Access Fixtures Announces the Launch of the SQOR LED Bollard Light with Selectable Wattage and Selectable Kelvin

SQOR - LED Bollard Light with Selectable Wattage and Selectable Kelvin SQOR - LED Bollard Light (Cone Reflector for 360° Optics) SQOR - LED Bollard Light (Outdoor Application) SQOR - LED Bollard Light (Square Housing Ground Anchors) SQOR - LED Bollard Light (Light Distribution at 24w and 4000K / 5000K)

The SQOR blends sleek design with customizable brightness and color, enhancing landscapes with durable, energy-efficient lighting that meets safety standards.

The SQOR Square Bollard Light offers a modern design with the added benefit of being field-configurable, allowing users to adjust settings on-site to deliver the right amount of light where needed.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leading provider of high-performance LED lighting solutions, introduces the SQOR square bollard light, part of its line of LED bollard lights, a sleek and contemporary outdoor lighting solution designed to integrate seamlessly into various landscapes and architectural settings. SQOR combines smooth lines, a compact form, and a sophisticated bronze finish that elevates entrances, pathways, and walkways, enhancing visual appeal without overpowering the surroundings. With its low-profile silhouette, SQOR provides sustainable and energy-efficient illumination, enhancing outdoor spaces with elegance.

Selectable Wattage

SQOR offers field-configurable options with selectable wattages of 14, 19, and 24 watts. This flexibility allows on-site customization of light output, enabling users to adjust brightness with a simple switch. Whether soft ambient lighting or high brightness for enhanced safety is needed, SQOR adapts to the specific requirements of various outdoor environments, ensuring precise and effective illumination.

Selectable Kelvin

SQOR features selectable Kelvin options, allowing users to customize the color temperature to achieve the desired ambiance. Options include Neutral White (3000K), Cool White (4000K), and Bright White (5000K), making it easy to tailor lighting to suit specific environments and applications, from pathways to entrances and walkways.

Robust Construction

SQOR is built for durability with die-cast aluminum housing and a UV-resistant powder coating. It is designed to withstand water, salt, corrosion, discoloration, and weather damage. Its IP66 rating ensures reliable operation in wet locations, and with an L70 rating of 50,000 hours, SQOR provides extended performance and minimal maintenance needs. Meeting DLC Premium, UL, FCC, and RoHS standards, SQOR is a reliable, eco-friendly choice for various outdoor applications. SQOR mounts securely on square housing ground anchors, offering a stable installation in diverse climates.

"The SQOR Square Bollard Light offers a modern design with the added benefit of being field-configurable, allowing users to adjust settings on-site to deliver the right amount of light where needed,” said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. “This versatility, combined with its durability, makes it an efficient and reliable solution for enhancing outdoor spaces."

Supporting input voltages of 120-277V and 120-347V, SQOR features dimmable capabilities (0-10V) for energy-efficient control and operates with an efficacy of 140 lm/W, delivering a lumen output of 1960 to 4200 lumens. It includes an anti-UV clear polycarbonate lens, a Cone Reflector providing 360° optics, and a Color Rendering Index (CRI) of 70+, ensuring clarity, consistent brightness, and color accuracy. SQOR performs effectively within a temperature range of -40°F to 113°F (-40°C to 45°C), ensuring consistent performance in various climates. SQOR is backed by a 5-year exclusive limited warranty, providing long-term satisfaction.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance lighting solutions, committed to delivering innovative products that redefine industry standards. Focusing on sustainability, quality, and versatility, Access Fixtures manufactures various lighting fixtures designed to meet diverse needs across various applications. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.