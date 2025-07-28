Access Fixtures Launches LECI LED Dock Lights

LECI - LED Dock Light with Articulating Arm LECI - LED Dock Light with Articulating Arm (Side View) LECI - LED Dock Light on Magnetic Plate LECI - LED Dock Light on Magnetic Plate (Front View) LECI - LED Dock Light on Magnetic Plate (Side View)

Access Fixtures' new LECI 28 LED dock light offers durable, high-efficiency lighting for industrial sites. Choose from a magnetic or articulating arm mount.

LECI dock lights provide rugged, high-precision performance. Built to withstand tough environments, they give logistics and safety managers accurate and efficient illumination.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial, industrial, and sports lighting solutions, today announced the launch of the LECI 28-watt LED Dock Light. This new LED dock lighting solution is engineered to provide long-lasting, low-maintenance performance for the most demanding industrial environments, including loading docks, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. LECI dock lights feature a heavy-duty die-cast aluminum housing and are available in two versatile models: LECI 28-watt dock light with a magnetic mount and LECI 28-watt dock light with an articulating arm to direct light precisely where it is needed most.

Extreme Durability:

Built to withstand the rigors of industrial operations, LECI LED dock lights feature a heavy-duty die-cast aluminum housing, a shatter-resistant polycarbonate lens, an IP65 rating for dust and water protection, and an IK06 impact resistance rating. This robust construction ensures reliable performance in extreme conditions, minimizing maintenance and replacement costs.

Unparalleled Versatility:

LECI LED dock lights offer adaptable lighting for loading and unloading tasks and more. Choose the instant magnetic mount for rapid deployment and quick repositioning or the 42” articulating arm for extended reach and precise angling. Both models feature tool-less tuning and 360-degree rotation, ensuring optimal illumination exactly where needed.

Superior Performance & Efficiency:

Powered by advanced LED technology, LECI delivers 3,364 lumens at an efficient 122 lm/W. Meeting DLC 5.1 requirements for energy savings and featuring an L70 rating of 54,000 hours, these fixtures provide significant operational cost reductions and years of dependable, high-quality light.

"LECI dock lights provide a rugged industrial design, and high-precision performance,” said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. “We are providing a solution that not only withstands the toughest environments but also gives logistics and safety managers the power to illuminate their workspaces with unparalleled accuracy and efficiency.”

LECI LED fixtures operate on a versatile 120-277V input. Customers can select from 3000K (Neutral White), 4000K (Cool White), and 5000K (Bright White) Kelvin temperatures to match specific lighting requirements. The fixture comes standard with Type V optics for broad, uniform light distribution and a high-impact polycarbonate lens. Every light is finished in a durable, UV-stabilized yellow powder coat for high visibility and is UL and cUL listed for safety and quality assurance. The entire series is backed by a comprehensive 5-year limited warranty.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a trusted manufacturer of high-performance LED lighting solutions for commercial, industrial, and sports applications. With a focus on quality, innovation, and reliability, Access Fixtures delivers fixtures engineered to meet the highest standards in lighting performance. Learn more at www.AccessFixtures.com or call 1-800-468-9925.

