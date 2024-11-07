MDC invites first-time deer hunters to a mentored hunt in Williamsburg Dec. 9 and 10

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the National Deer Association (NDA) invites first-time deer hunters to a mentored hunt at Prairie Fork Conservation Area (CA) on Dec. 9 and 10.

This program is a combination of a field to fork event and mentored hunt. It is designed for Missouri hunters, over the age of 11, that have no experience deer hunting. Participants will be taught the basics of deer hunting, deer biology, hunting ethics, conservation, shot placement, firearm safety, shooting, and more. Each participant will be given the opportunity to try to harvest a deer on two different hunts with an MDC or NDA approved mentor. If a deer is harvested during the event, mentors will then teach everyone how to field dress, skin, quarter, and process the meat.

Participants are encouraged but not required to complete hunter education prior to the event. Each hunter will need to have purchased a valid hunting permit prior to the event. Permits can be purchased at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4g.

Registration for this event can be found at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4zh. Questions about this event can be sent to Cole Gander at (573) 469-1515 or by email at cole@deerassociation.com. Prairie Fork CA is located at 4502 Highway D in Williamsburg.