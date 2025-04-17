MDC invites Kansas City community to participate in international nature challenge April 25-28

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Have you ever wanted to contribute to biodiversity science and conservation? Now’s your chance. The City Nature Challenge, returning for its 10th year, encourages community scientists of all levels to explore their local environment and participate in observational research. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), Heartland Conservation Alliance, the Kansas City Zoo and Aquarium and the City of Kansas City have partnered to support the City Nature Challenge, including a kickoff event at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center.

The City Nature Challenge begins Friday, April 25 at 12:01 a.m. and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 28. Participation is open to everyone, all ages and abilities included. During the four-day window, the public is invited to take photos of wildlife they encounter in their city and upload them to iNaturalist, a virtual database. An online community of naturalists confirm species identification after all submissions have been entered.

Participants in the Kansas City metro area can join the project on iNaturalist at the following link: https://www.inaturalist.org/projects/city-nature-challenge-2025-greater-kansas-city-metro-area.

Wildlife can be found in backyards, neighborhoods, parks, or anywhere else, and can be any wild plant, animal, fungi, slime mold, or other evidence of life (scat, fur, tracks, shells, etc.). Whether participating in an organized habitat survey or making observations in their own neighborhood, participants can upload photos or sound recordings of their findings to iNaturalist where they can learn more about the plants and animals they find as their observations are identified.

MDC’s City Nature Challenge Kickoff will be held Friday, April 25 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center in Blue Springs. Naturalists will be available to assist around the area as participants begin creating their snapshots. No registration is required, and participants only need a cell phone with a camera to join in.

Follow this link for more information on the event at Burr Oak Woods: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/205790

Naturalists will also be present to promote and assist the City Nature Challenge at a booth during the Go Native event on Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. Participants can walk the trails behind the nature center to see what they can find.

Follow this link for more information on the event at the Discovery Center: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/207102

"We're thrilled to celebrate 10 years of City Nature Challenge, one of the most impactful community science events in the world,” said Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Director of Community Science at the California Academy of Sciences and City Nature Challenge Co-Founder. “Over the past decade, its reach has expanded across hundreds of cities on all seven continents. Not only does the City Nature Challenge provide an amazing opportunity for people all over the world to celebrate nature near them, but the data we collect together is critical to informing conservation decision-making at all scales, from the local to the global. Every year, participants document rare and endangered species, new invasive species, and make other important contributions to our understanding of biodiversity."

MDC encourages everyone to participate in the City Nature Challenge, whether they come to one of the scheduled events or take photos on their own throughout the weekend.

Questions may be directed to MDC Naturalist Rachel Mandi at Rachel.mandi@mdc.mo.gov, or by calling 816-759-7305 ext. 1144.