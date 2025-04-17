MDC Cape Nature Center celebrates 20th anniversary, 20-year-old conjoined black rat snake ‘retirement’ on May 3

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is inviting you to Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s 20th anniversary and “retirement” celebration for the on-site 20-year-old conjoined black rat snake from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 3.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, located within Cape Girardeau's North County Park, has showcased the rich cultural history and diverse natural resources of southeastern Missouri through a mix of daily on-site, virtual, and Discover Nature Schools programs since 2005.

“It has been such an honor to serve this community in connecting people with nature, and we know the best is yet to come,” said MDC Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky. “All ages are welcome to join us May 3 for a free day of outdoor and indoor fun.”

Hands-on family friendly nature-themed activities will be available, including archery, fishing, and outdoor cooking.

May 3 will also be Cape Nature Center’s conjoined black rat snake’s last public meet and greet. The snake was originally found in Delta in 2005.

“This will be the last time her uniquely conjoined reptile glory will be on display, before enjoying a behind-the-scenes and stress-free retirement full of pampering by MDC staff,” Prucinsky said. “It’s quite the accomplishment for a black rat snake with four eyes, two tongues, and two brains to survive for 20 years.”

Learn more about Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center online at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/cape-girardeau-conservation-nature-center.

Stay Connected

Questions? Email MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov, or contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center features two miles of winding nature trails, wildlife-viewing areas, hands-on exhibits, MDC’s Nature Shop, an exhibit gallery featuring Paul Corbin’s collection of Native American artifacts, a children's play area, and several freshwater aquariums.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.