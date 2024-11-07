Deering High School Hosts French, Gabonese, and Central African Ambassadors in Celebration of Global Education and Cultural Exchange

On Oct. 25, 2024, Deering High School in Portland welcomed a distinguished delegation of international leaders, including Laurent Bili, French Ambassador to the United States; Noël Nelson Messone, Ambassador of the Gabonese Republic to the United States; and Martial Ndoubou, Ambassador of the Central African Republic to the United States. This event was made possible through a partnership with the French Institute for Culture and Education, whose Education and Cultural Project Manager, Marceau Crespo de Nogueira, invited schools in Maine to participate in this unique cultural exchange.

Organized in collaboration with the DeFranco Heritage Center and supported by the Maine Department of Education (DOE), this gathering brought together students, educators, and dignitaries to celebrate the rich heritage and connections within the Francophone community. This event highlighted the value of educational partnerships in fostering multicultural understanding and global citizenship.

Melanie Junkins, Multilingual and Bilingual Education Specialist at the Maine DOE, addressed the assembly, emphasizing the role of language learning in connecting cultures and communities.

“Language learning opens doors to connection and cultural exchange, and French holds a special place—both globally and here in Maine—bridging communities and fostering collaboration across continents,” Junkins said.

Junkins also highlighted Maine’s Seal of Biliteracy, which honors students who are proficient in two or more languages and represents the State’s dedication to multilingual education.

At the event, students and educators presented on French heritage initiatives and discussed the rising popularity of French language programs in Maine, which have seen substantial enrollment growth over the past decade. The ambassadors engaged with students through a Q&A session and shared insights into the roles of cultural ties in international relations.

Left to Right: Jane Armstrong, Maine DOE State ESOL Specialist; Martial Nboubou, Ambassador of the Central African Republic to the United States; Ayesha Hall, Maine DOE Director of Strategic Partnerships; Page Nichols, Maine DOE Chief of the Office of Innnovation Melanie Junkins, Maine DOE Multilingual and Bilingual Education Specialist; Noel Nelson Messone, Ambassador of the Gabonese Republic to the United States; and Charles Mugabe, Director of Refugee Services, Catholic Charities of Maine Deering High School students speaking with Mr. Laurent Bili, Ambassador of France to the United States Left to right: Melanie Junkins, Maine DOE Multilingual and Bilingual Education Specialist; Jane Armstrong, Maine DOE State ESOL Specialist; Mr. Laurent Bili, Ambassador of France to the United States; Ayesha Hall, Maine DOE Director of Strategic Partnerships; and Page Nichols, Maine DOE Chief of the Office of Innovation

As Maine continues to embrace multiculturalism, events like this serve as powerful reminders of the importance of language and cultural education in preparing students to be globally-engaged citizens.

For more information, please reach out to Maine DOE Multilingual and Bilingual State Specialist Melanie Junkins at Melanie.Junkins@maine.gov.