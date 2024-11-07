Real Realty Facilitates Sale of 16-unit Townhome Community in Montgomery, IL.

Photo of the Kevin Drive Townhomes

Record Setting Price in Far Western Suburbs

We had significant interest in the property due to its location, large unit sizes and the strong demand from both renters and investors in the Chicago suburbs.” — James Clough

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Realty, a leading multifamily brokerage and property management firm, announced the closing of the Kevin Drive Townhomes a 16-Unit townhome multi-family community located in Montgomery, IL The property is located near the heavily traveled intersection of Orchard Road and US Route 30 and it recently sold for $3,100,000. James Clough represented the Seller of the transaction and who he sold the building to in 2010. James Clough also represented the buyer who is a local investor of suburban apartment buildings

The asset consists of 16 identical 2-bedroom, 1.5 Bath duplex units with an attached garage. The property is a well-located workforce housing apartment complex near excellent local transportation routes and via I-88 to the City of Chicago or the far wester suburbs.

“We had the property on the market for a few months and had significant interest in the property due to its location, large unit sizes and the strong demand from both renters and investors in the Chicago suburbs. Ultimately, we signed contract with a 1031 exchange buyer moving assets from Cook County to the surrounding suburbs.”

Founded in 2011 as a boutique property management company, Real Realty, Inc. has grown into a fully integrated real estate services company offering investment real estate brokerage, property management, consulting, and remodeling and construction services. Real Realty has approximately 2,000 units under management, and the principles of the firm have brokered over 300 transactions throughout the Midwest over the past 20+ years. Real Realty is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

