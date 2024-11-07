Albany Gastroenterologist Dr. Jennifer Northrop Named Physician of the Year

2024 Physician of the Year Dr. Jennifer Northrop & Chapter Sr. Executive Director Linda Winston 2024 Gala Honorees Dr. Jennifer Northrop and Larry and Nicole Treen 2024 An Evening to Remember Gala

The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Upstate New York Chapter Honors Dr. Northrop’s Contributions to Gastrointestinal Care and Research

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Albany-based gastroenterologist, Dr. Jennifer Northrop of Albany Gastroenterology Consultants , is the 2024 recipient of the Physician of the Year Award. Presented by the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Upstate New York Chapter, Dr. Northrop has long worked closely with the non-profit organization and was selected for her outstanding contributions to both the Foundation and her local community. Dr. Northrop was honored at the Foundation’s An Evening to Remember gala on November 2, 2024.This annual award is used to highlight the work that local doctors have done to progress the research and treatment of the Foundation’s namesake conditions. Every Physician of the Year works closely with the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation to achieve the non-profit’s mission of curing Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis and improving the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases. Dr. Northrop has been a supporter of the Foundation for years, working with the Upstate New York Chapter to spread awareness of the conditions, raise funds through local events, and advocate for her patients.“After speaking with Dr. Northrop's patients, it is abundantly clear to me that she demonstrates an extraordinary level of dedication to their care, and her patients truly admire and trust her,” says Linda Winston, Senior Executive Director of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, Upstate New York Chapter. “She goes above and beyond to support our mission, and in return, we are committed to supporting her and her patients every step of the way. The work we do together is crucial in advancing the care and quality of life for those living with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, and we are grateful for her continued partnership in this important effort.”In her role as a board-certified gastroenterologist with Albany Gastroenterology Consultants, a division of Allied Digestive Health (ADH) and company of Assured Healthcare Partners(AHP), Dr. Northrop has a specialized interest in diagnosing and treating both Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. She has also made extensive strides educationally, training in endoscopic radiofrequency ablation for Barrett’s esophagus and becoming board-certified in obesity medicine. She now is part of the practice’s obesity and endobariatric medicine adjunct specialty group and is the principal investigator for a nationally run small bowel capsule study led by Medtronic.“It is such a great honor to be recognized by the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation,” shares Dr. Northrop. “Their mission is critical to so many patients, both in Albany and throughout the United States. To know that my research and efforts align with this incredibly important cause fills me with immense pride and gratitude. Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are complex, life-altering conditions, and the work of the Foundation plays a pivotal role in improving the lives of those affected. I am excited to continue my research alongside the Upstate New York Chapter, and to collaborate with the Foundation’s team of experts and dedicated professionals. Together, we can provide much-needed support and access to resources for patients and families.”Winston echoes the sentiment, sharing that, “The high-quality care provided by the physicians at Albany Gastroenterology Consultants plays a vital role in the health and well-being of our community, and we are proud to work alongside such a dedicated team of professionals who are committed to improving patient outcomes and enhancing lives. A pillar of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s mission is providing supportive services and educational programs, none of which would be possible without the aid of providers like Dr. Northrop.”The 2024 Physician of the Year Award was presented by the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Upstate New York Chapter on November 2, 2024. Also recognized were Larry and Nicole Treen with the Community Impact Award for their philanthropic leadership. For more information on Dr. Northrop and her work, please visit https://albanygi.com/ . To donate and learn more about the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation's mission, please visit https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/ 

###About the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation: The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation is the leading non-profit organization focused on both research and patient support for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The Foundation's mission is to cure Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and to improve the quality of life for the millions of Americans living with IBD. Our work is dramatically accelerating the research process through our investment initiatives; we also provide extensive educational resources for patients and their families, medical professionals, and the public.About Assured Healthcare Partners: Assured Healthcare Partners(AHP) provides capital solutions supporting growth, consolidation, and repositioning opportunities in the healthcare services industry. AHP combines its flexible capital with company and sector-specific research, as well as an extensive industry network and internal team of specialized healthcare resources, to unlock value for portfolio companies and investors. For more information about AHP, visit ahpartners.com.About Allied Digestive Health: Allied Digestive Health is a leading gastroenterology and hepatology practice with 60+ locations throughout New Jersey and New York, specializing in colon cancer screening, and the treatment of Celiac Disease, GERD, and IBD. Allied Digestive Health is committed to empowering gastroenterologists to deliver compassionate, high-quality, and comprehensive care through an unparalleled patient experience. Their team, comprised of gastroenterologists, pathologists, anesthesiologists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants work together to uphold the highest standards of care. Learn more at alliedidgestivehealth.com.For PR-related inquiries, contact:Emily Peter9Sailemilyp@9sail.comFollow Allied Digestive Health:Facebook: @alliedigestivehealthInstagram: @allieddigestivehealthLinkedIn: @allieddigestivehealthX/Twitter: @ADHGastro

