Allied Digestive Health to Exhibit at ACG 2024

Allied Digestive Health (ADH), one of the largest gastroenterology groups in the Northeast U.S., is excited to share its attendance at ACG 2024 (Booth 671).

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Digestive Health (ADH), a company of Assured Healthcare Partners(AHP) and one of the largest gastroenterology groups in the Northeast U.S., is excited to share its attendance at ACG 2024 Booth 671 ). Hosted by the American College of Gastroenterology, a recognized leader in gastrointestinal education, ACG 2024 offers physicians, researchers, and industry representatives such as ADH a chance to connect with peers and stay up to date on new GI discoveries, benefiting everyone from recently graduated doctors to local patients."Fostering a culture of continuous learning and growth allows us to consistently deliver cutting-edge care to our patients," shares Beverly Coleman, Chief Human Resources Officer, Allied Digestive Health. "Conferences like ACG are essential for our gastroenterologists and advanced practice providers to stay at the forefront of research and innovation. By integrating the latest advancements into their care plans, they ensure our patients receive the best possible outcomes. Our physician leaders and executive team are eager to meet and connect with the next generation of GI professionals at ACG to share more about our dynamic culture, the diverse communities we proudly serve, our open positions, and the clinical investments we are making to advance patient care."The educational aspect of ACG is a draw for practicing gastroenterologists, residents, and fellows, with ACG's Annual Scientific Meeting and Postgraduate Course being considered the premier GI clinical event of the year. Recent graduates are encouraged to take advantage of the career-progressing exhibition floor, where they can learn more about local practices, brand philosophy, and employee benefits at the ADH booth. Current ADH physicians also benefit from the conference's courses and scientific meetings, allowing them to advance the care and treatment their patients receive."The American College of Gastroenterology continually pushes the envelope of what gastrointestinal education looks like, and ACG 2024 is the perfect example of this," Coleman continues. "The convention allows providers like Allied Digestive Health to be at the forefront of gastrointestinal breakthroughs and continue providing the best possible care for our patients. We are looking forward to being a part of the advancement of care and education that takes place at ACG every year."Visit Allied Digestive Health on-site at ACG 2024 October 25-20 at Booth 671 or attend virtually at https://acgmeetings.gi.org/registration/

