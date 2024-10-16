Austin’s First Hygiene-Focused Dental Clinic Now Open

Breeze Dental 38th St Exterior Breeze Dental 38th St Exterior Breeze Dental 38th St Interior

Breeze Dental’s Latest Hygienic Office Offers Accessible and Innovative Cleaning Services

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breeze Dental , a leader in innovative and accessible dentistry, is excited to announce the grand opening of Austin’s first hygiene-only clinic. Breeze is bucking the “drill, fill, and bill” trend in dentistry, instead focusing on prevention and holistic health. This new Breeze Hygiene clinic, located on 38th Street in Central Austin, offers a very focused set of services: check-ups and whitening.“What is a hygiene-only clinic?” asks Dr. Josh Turnbull, Founder and CEO of Breeze Dental in the brand’s latest Instagram post. “It means there’s no drill or drilling happening in this office. We’ve designed this very deliberately to shift the dental industry toward a more preventive and holistic model. We believe a healthy mouth leads to a healthy body, so we are very excited to introduce this new model to patients.”Along with regular check-ups and cleanings, Breeze Hygiene on 38th also offers the same amenities that have become synonymous with the brand including cutting-edge, AI-enhanced X-ray technology, flexible appointments, and your choice of Netflix entertainment to start your appointment. In addition, Breeze has released a new app, aligning itself with like-minded brands such as One Medical or Modern Animal that provide a tech-enabled experience. Through the app, patients can book virtual consults, view upcoming appointments, and receive a personalized video from their doctor with recommended treatments.Breeze Hygiene operates alongside the main Breeze Restore office on South Lamar as part of the brand’s signature dual-care model—a modern take on traditional dentistry that streamlines its services across locations. While Breeze Hygiene focuses on routine check-ups, patients can visit Breeze Restore to receive restorative and cosmetic services such as Invisalign, veneers, and teeth whitening. Patients living in proximity to the South Lamar clinic can also continue to receive their cleanings there.“The opening of Breeze Hygiene on 38th and launch of our Breeze App put control back into the patient’s hands,” continues Dr. Josh. “There’s much more transparency and ease in booking, ensuring we’re available when patients need us most. Our providers are also focused on a much more holistic approach in care, discussing the root issues that will help you save time and money down the road. These milestones allow us to continue prioritizing what matters most to Breeze: putting our people and patients first.”For a limited time, Breeze is offering a free $100 membership to the first 100 patients to book at the new Breeze Hygiene on 38th Street. To take advantage, schedule an appointment or find an office near you at https://breezeoralcare.com/ ###About Breeze Dental: Breeze Dental is a leader and innovator in the dental industry, providing a new dual-care model that focuses on preventing problems before they start. The brand introduced Austin's first-ever hygiene-focused dental clinic, Breeze Hygiene, which offers regular check-ups, cleanings, and no drills or drilling. This, along with Breeze Restore offices, provides a full scope of dental services including cosmetic, restorative, and preventative maintenance. Together with the brand's patient-first amenities such as the Breeze App, flexible appointments, and cutting-edge, AI-enhanced X-ray technology, Breeze aims to address patients' root issues with preventative and holistic care. Please visit https://breezeoralcare.com/ for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.