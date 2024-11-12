Missouri Criminal Defense Firm Combs Waterkotte Saves Crawford Man Charged With Seven Felonies From Prison

St Louis Criminal Defense Attorneys St Louis Criminal Defense Lawyers St Louis Criminal Lawyers

Missouri Criminal defense firm Combs Waterkotte achieved a positive outcome for a client facing over 100 years in prison.

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Case NUMBER 23CF-CR01033 - State of Missouri v. Caleb Sappington - Crawford County Circuit Court. Missouri Criminal Defense Firm Combs Waterkotte has announced a favorable plea deal for their client, Caleb Sappington, a 20-year-old from Bourbon, Missouri.

Sappington initially faced seven felony charges from an incident in November last year. Sappington faced the possibility of a 100-year prison sentence. Combs Waterkotte negotiated a Suspended Imposition of Sentence (SIS) probation deal, keeping Sappington out of prison.

The incident took place on a rural property in Crawford County. According to the defense, Sappington and his friend were preparing to go deer hunting when an unfamiliar vehicle entered the secluded gravel road leading to his home. “You just don’t stumble on a house like this,” explained Steve Waterkotte, Sappington’s defense attorney. “Your intent is to go to that house.” Sappington’s mother, also on the property, instructed the vehicle’s occupants to leave, citing a “No Trespassing” sign. An exchange followed, escalating when Sappington’s mother “flipped off” the trespassers, and one of the individuals in the vehicle responded by allegedly pointing a gun at Sappington and his mother.

In response, Sappington fired a single shot into the vehicle as it was driving away, striking one of the occupants in the shoulder. Waterkotte and the defense team argued that their client acted in self-defense and was justified in defending his mother, citing Missouri’s defense laws, which permit the use of force to protect oneself or others.

The state charged Sappington with seven felonies, including four class A felonies–the most serious category in Missouri. Sappington faced three counts of assault 1st degree (class A felony), three counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon (class A felony). In total, Sappington was facing over 100 years in prison–effectively a life sentence.

The defense team conducted a thorough investigation, taking depositions from the alleged victims and investigating their backgrounds. Waterkotte noted that “the three occupants in the vehicle are not the most savory people,” and one of them had “30 plus felonies,” suggesting that their intentions in approaching Sappington’s property were questionable.

Ultimately, Combs Waterkotte reached a plea deal with the prosecutor. Two of the assault charges were dismissed and all three armed criminal action charges were dismissed. The remaining assault charge was reduced from 1st degree to 2nd degree, a class D felony, while the unlawful use of a weapon charge was reduced from a class A felony to a class E felony.

Instead of prison time for the two remaining felony charges, the prosecution offered a Suspended Imposition of Sentence, meaning if Sappington successfully completes two years of probation he will avoid prison time and won't have a criminal conviction on his record.

