George Magazine SHOCK Poll: Top Issue for Trump Voters NOT Border Wall

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a George Magazine shock poll , the Border was the last priority garnering only 2 percent of more than 20,000 votes so far.Those polled by George Magazine was asked, “What Does the Trump Presidential Victory mean to you?”Then they were given choices ranging from the hopes of an improved economy to a stronger foreign presence. The hopes of a Border Wall came in dead last.“This is not surprising,” said Dave Blaze, CEO of GEORGE Magazine. “Though some of our readers are Trump supporters, they aren’t defined how the legacy media portrays ‘MAGA’ supporters to be. Our readers are like most Americans and care about day-to-day issues.”20 percent of the people surveyed felt having a vibrant economy was what they feel Donald Trump would bring in his new administration.The top vote getter was “Other” and the comments section talked about issues as holding corrupt politicians accountable.The other top vote getter was, “A hard focus on eliminating Human Trafficking.”“That’s not surprising,” said Gene Ho, Editor in Chief of GEORGE Magazine. “The protection of children is a universal desire not just limited to Trump supporters. The country is not as divided on the issues as the influencers on both the right and the left want to make it seem.”Vote here: https://georgemagazine.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.