Gene Ho, George Magazine's Editor in Chief, Selected as Speaker at The Homestead Festival

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gene Ho, the Editor in Chief of George Magazine has been selected as one of the speakers at The Homestead Festival in Columbia, Tennessee on June 7 and 8, 2025.The event is one of the nation’s largest homesteading conferences with more than 6,000 people expected to attend. Modern homesteading is defined as being as being self-sufficient as possible by growing your own foods and farming just enough for your family’s needs.Gene Ho will speak on the topic, “Convincing your Family to Join you in Homesteading.”“There is a trend in America where people want to become more self-sufficient,” said Ho. “However, to do this takes the whole family to be aboard.”Ho is one of the most unlikely homesteaders. He was a big city photographer who photographed President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, a best-selling author who also photographed celebrities coast to coast. Also, Gene lived in a big city gated community with a homeowner’s association. However, he UNRELUCTANTLY traded this all to be a homesteader with 7 cows and 100 chickens. His wife was the advocate of the idea and convinced Gene. Later, he found out how many homesteaders feel the same way he did at first.“Many of our readers are interested in homesteading,” said Dave Blaze, the CEO of George Magazine. “Whenever we write an article on the topic, our views spike tremendously.”Gene Ho also has a homesteading podcast called, “ At Home with Gene Ho .” The show is sponsored in part by Azure Standard – one of the nation’s largest organic food sellers.“The show is a lighthearted look that really demystifies the process, and it is not something that happens overnight,” said Ho. “We really just started out with a small garden and a few chickens.”More information on the show:George Magazine: https://georgemagazine.com/subscribe-george-magazine/ Information on The Homestead Festival:

