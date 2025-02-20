Kenzie Morrison, Heavyweight Boxer, FREE “Open Workout” Event

Kenzie is ready! Bank OZK Arena One Image Pastor Bob Joyce and Guitar

As part of the George Magazine Live 2025 festivities, Professional Heavyweight Boxer Kenzie Morrison will be featured in a live “open workout.”

We have an amazing line up of speakers and entertainers for our event. Kenzie’s popularity and his interaction with fans will just add another element to this weekend of events.” — Dave Blaze, CEO of George Magazine

HOT SPRINGS, AR, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of the George Magazine Live 2025 festivities – Professional Heavyweight Boxer Kenzie Morrison will be featured in a live “open workout.”Kenzie Morrison has 20 wins with 18 knockouts. His father is Tommy Morrison, the legendary Heavyweight Boxing Champion who also stared in Sylvester Stallone’s “Rocky V.”This will be part of George Magazine Live events at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas on August 15-17, 2025.“We have an amazing line up of speakers and entertainers for our event,” said Dave Blaze, CEO of George Magazine. “Kenzie’s popularity and his interaction with fans will just add another element to this weekend of events.”Last year’s George Magazine Live event sold out Horner Hall which is also at Hot Springs. The second annual event will also be held in the same city, but this time at the Bank OZK Arena.Morrison’s appearance will highlight the event’s Saturday evening after-party on August 16th. A professional boxing ring will be set up to showcase Morrison’s talent in a show setting including famed ring announcer Stephen Bayer introducing VIPs in attendance.The Saturday evening portion of George Magazine Live is open to the public for free. Included is a concert by Jacob Flores who appeared on “American Idol.”“This event will showcase the finest talent in Arkansas,” said Gene Ho, Editor in Chief of George Magazine. “Kenzie and Jacob are both from Arkansas."Other speakers that week include actor and comedian Richie Minervini who has appeared in the movies “Grown Ups” and “Paul Blart: Mall Cop.”Pastor Bob Joyce of will also give his Sunday Sermon at musical worship on August 17. That event is also free and open to the public.There will be more announcements of more speakers and entertainers soon.For more information and to purchase tickets: GeorgeMagazineLive.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.