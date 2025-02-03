George Magazine Announces Sponsorship of Kenzie Morrison and Appearance at George Magazine Live 2025

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- George Magazine is sponsoring heavyweight boxer Kenzie Morrison , and he is also scheduled to appear at George Magazine Live 2025.Kenzie Morrison is the son of the legendary heavyweight boxer champion Tommy Morrison who also was the co-star of Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky V.“We are thrilled to be associated with Kenzie,” said Dave Blaze, CEO of George Magazine. “He has 20 wins with 18 knockouts, and he has the same grit and determination that our magazine celebrates.”Morrison’s next boxing match is still yet to be named, but the boxer’s trunks and his robe will feature the logos of George Magazine and its sister company The American Pulse – an art and merchandise storeHe will also appear in promotions and commercials for the magazine and online store He will also greet attendees of George Magazine Live 2025. That event will be held at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas on August 15, 16 and 17.“We featured Kenzie in our latest issue of George Magazine and our readers love him,” said Gene Ho, Editor in Chief. “Kenzie will meet our attendees at the Live event and take pictures with them.”For more information about:George Magazine: https://GeorgeMagazine.com The American Pulse: https://AmericanPulseMerch.com George Magazine Live 2025: https://GeorgeMagazineLive.com

