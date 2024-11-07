Statement on I-490 Bus Crash Outside Rochester

“Earlier this morning, a large bus with multiple passengers rolled over on the I-490 west of the City of Rochester. State Police and Department of Transportation are on scene coordinating with local first responders on rescue operations. To allow first responders to do their jobs, the I-490 is closed in both directions between exits 4 and 3, and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes. I join the people of New York in praying for the well-being of all involved in this serious incident and am deeply grateful for the heroic efforts of our first responders.”

