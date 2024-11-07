AD Engineering to Expand Operations in Shenandoah County

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that AD Engineering, a small, women, and minority-owned company (SWAM) that manufactures insulated copper linesets, coils, and mini splits for HVAC equipment, will invest $1.21 million to expand its operations in Shenandoah County. The project will create 25 new jobs.

“AD Engineering's expansion in Shenandoah County exemplifies the innovative spirit driving Virginia's diverse manufacturing sector," said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “As a SWAM-certified business, AD Engineering showcases the entrepreneurial talent thriving in the Shenandoah Valley. This investment not only creates valuable jobs but also strengthens Virginia's position in the advanced materials industry.”

“We're helping homegrown Virginia businesses like AD Engineering expand and create new opportunities,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Their success story is a testament to the robust ecosystem we've built for nurturing and scaling innovative enterprises across the Commonwealth.”

“Shenandoah County and the State of Virginia are both ideal places to cultivate a new business. We are extremely proud to be operating here,” said AD Engineering President Ashley Driver. “The local and state economic development staff have made it seamless to understand and access programs and resources. Further, there is a pool of technical, experienced labor to draw from. We look forward to continuing to grow in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.”

“On behalf of the Board of Supervisors and Economic Development Authority of Shenandoah County, we are excited to welcome AD Engineering to Shenandoah County and look forward to supporting them through their growth and development,” said Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dennis Morris. “Despite being a relatively new company in Virginia, the team at AD Engineering brings a wealth of experience and we see high growth potential in their business.”

“I am pleased AD Engineering chose Quicksburg to invest $1.2 million in expanding their operations,” said Senator Timmy French. “This type of economic growth generates positive outcomes for our community and for Virginia. Shenandoah County looks forward to partnering with AD Engineering and appreciates the opportunity to collaborate with Governor Youngkin and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership in successfully securing this project.”

“The expansion announced today by Governor Youngkin is good news for Shenandoah County,” said Delegate Todd Gilbert. “When state government is a help, not a hindrance, to our local businesses, we can accomplish great things.”

AD Engineering, headquartered in Quicksburg, Virginia, is an operation specializing in HVAC and refrigeration component manufacturing. The company offers a wide range of HVAC supplies, including custom options for residential and commercial projects, through its online store, as well as in person sales. The top staff of industry veterans brings over 60 years of HVAC manufacturing experience.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Shenandoah County to secure the project for Virginia and will support AD Engineering's job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia's commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

AD Engineering was also selected to participate in VEDP's Virginia Economic Gardening Program, which provides strategic research and frameworks to help growth-oriented Virginia companies identify new markets, competitors, and industry trends. The program exemplifies Virginia's commitment to supporting and scaling existing businesses in the Commonwealth.