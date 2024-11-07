Complete Dental Care Announces $500 Future Healthcare Leader Scholarship for High School Seniors in Phoenix

Complete Dental Care in Paradise Valley Logo Complete Dental Care in Paradise Valley Dr Dan Rodda, Paradise Valley Dentist

Complete Dental Care offers $500 Future Healthcare Leader Scholarship for Phoenix high school seniors pursuing careers in healthcare/dentistry. Apply by 3/1/25!

By supporting their education, we hope to foster the next generation of healthcare professionals who will one day serve our community.” — Daniel Rodda

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Complete Dental Care , a best dentist in Phoenix , is excited to announce the launch of its inaugural Future Healthcare Leader Scholarship. This $500 scholarship will be awarded to a deserving high school senior who plans to pursue a career in healthcare or dentistry. As part of Complete Dental Care's ongoing commitment to education and community outreach, this scholarship aims to support students who share a passion for improving health and wellness.Dr. Daniel Rodda, owner of Complete Dental Care, explained the motivation behind the scholarship, saying, “Healthcare and dentistry are fields that profoundly impact lives, and it’s our privilege to help support the next generation of leaders in these professions. We hope this scholarship encourages students to follow their passion and achieve their dreams.”The $500 scholarship will be awarded to a student based on academic achievement, a personal essay, and a demonstrated commitment to the healthcare field. The winner will be chosen by a committee of professionals from Complete Dental Care, who will evaluate applicants on their overall qualifications and passion for healthcare.Eligibility Requirements:Applicants must be a high school senior.Applicants must be planning to pursue higher education in healthcare, dentistry, or a related field.Must reside in the Phoenix, AZContinental United States.Application Requirements:Students interested in applying for the Complete Dental Care Future Healthcare Leader Scholarship must submit:A completed application form, available on the Complete Dental Care website.A 500 word or less essay on why they want to pursue a career in healthcare or dentistry and how they plan to make an impact in their community.Applications will be accepted starting October 15, 2024, and must be submitted by March 1, 2025. The winner will be announced on April 15, 2025. All application materials can be submitted via the scholarship page on the Complete Dental Care website scholarship page, https://www.completedentalcareaz.com/dental-care-scholarship.html About Complete Dental Care:Complete Dental Care, led by Dr. Daniel Rodda, has been serving the Phoenix community since 2023. The practice is known for providing high-quality dental care to adults and is passionate about helping individuals achieve optimal oral health. Complete Dental Care is committed to giving back to the community through various outreach programs and initiatives, including this new scholarship.“We are thrilled to offer this opportunity to local students,” said Dr. Rodda. “By supporting their education, we hope to foster the next generation of healthcare professionals who will one day serve our community.”How to Apply:Eligible students can find more information and apply for the scholarship at Complete Dental Care’s Scholarship Page. The page includes the application form, instructions, and details about submission requirements.For questions regarding the scholarship or application process, please contact Complete Dental Care at (480) 530-0492 or email info@completedentalcareaz.com.Press Contact:Complete Dental CarePhone: (480) 530-0492Email: info@completedentalcareaz.comWebsite: https://www.completedentalcareaz.com

Dentist in Phoenix - Complete Dental Care Opening Video

