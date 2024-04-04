Phoenix Booms: Complete Dental Care & The Gifted Collective Energize 15255 N40th Street #6, Filling it to Capacity
We are thrilled to open the doors of our dental office in Phoenix and look forward to serving the community with top-notch dental care.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The commercial building located at 15255 N40th Street in Phoenix, Arizona, is now fully occupied, thanks to the opening of two new businesses: Complete Dental Care and The Gifted Collective. These latest additions bring a range of professional services to the local community, enhancing the area's offerings in dental health and specialized education services.
Complete Dental Care, owned by Dr. Dan Rodda, offers comprehensive dental services tailored to meet the needs of every family member. With state-of-the-art facilities and a commitment to high-quality care, Complete Dental Care aims to provide exceptional dental services in a comfortable and welcoming environment. Dr. Rodda expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to open the doors of our dental office in Phoenix and look forward to serving the community with top-notch dental care. Our team is committed to creating healthy smiles for all ages in a friendly and caring atmosphere.”
For more information, visit Complete Dental Care's website.
The Gifted Collective, founded by Adam Laningham, provides specialized programs and support for gifted individuals and their families. The organization focuses on empowering gifted minds through comprehensive resources, community building, and advocacy. “The Gifted Collective is excited to be part of the Phoenix community, offering unique and supportive services for gifted individuals. We believe in nurturing every aspect of giftedness and are here to make a positive impact,” said Adam Laningham.
Learn more about their mission and services at The Gifted Collective's website.
The opening of these businesses marks the complete occupancy of building #6 at 15255 N 40th Street, signaling a vibrant and thriving commercial space in Phoenix.
Both Complete Dental Care and The Gifted Collective are eager to contribute to the community and establish long-lasting relationships with residents and local organizations.
