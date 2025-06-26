Can Do Brands LLC Finalizes Acquisition of Honey-Can-Do® Brand Assets with Support from SB360 Capital Partners LLC

Can Do Brands acquires Honey-Can-Do® brand assets to relaunch trusted home organization solutions with strategic support from SB360 and Hilco.

This acquisition positions us to revitalize and grow a brand that consumers already trust,” — Jennifer Vento

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Can Do Brands LLC, backed by Decoro Home LLC, with strategic support from the Wholesale & Industrial division of SB360 Capital Partners LLC (“SB360”) and Hilco Receivables LLC (“Hilco”), has completed the acquisition of the intellectual property and select e-commerce assets of Honey-Can-Do International, LLC, a trusted name in the home storage and organization category.SB360, in conjunction with Hilco, provided valuable support throughout the structuring and execution of the transaction. In addition, SB360 and Hilco provided strategic services during the transition of the business and will continue to be involved in an advisory capacity as Can Do Brands executes its exciting plan for this category-leading platform.This acquisition includes a comprehensive portfolio of trademarks, patents, copyrights, domain names, e-commerce brands, and long-established marketplace accounts. Notable brands acquired include Honey-Can-Do, PERCH, and ZEVRO, each recognized for delivering practical and innovative solutions in storage, kitchen, and home organization.The transaction agreement was signed in January 2025, initiating a multi-month transition process that has now been successfully completed. The acquisition was carried out pursuant to an Article 9 secured party sale under the Uniform Commercial Code, executed through an Asset Purchase Agreement with Honey-Can-Do’s secured lender.“This acquisition positions us to revitalize and grow a brand that consumers already trust,” said Jennifer Vento, Senior Manager, eCommerce at Can Do Brands LLC. “Honey-Can-Do has built a strong reputation for accessible, space-saving solutions across a wide range of categories—and we’re excited to build on that foundation.”Can Do Brands plans to invest in relaunching core products, introducing new designs, and expanding reach across both traditional retail and digital marketplaces. The company is focused on combining quality, affordability, and functionality to meet the evolving needs of today’s consumers.“We’re looking forward to working closely with our retail partners to deliver fresh, relevant, and reliable solutions that enhance how people live and organize their homes,” Vento added.Media Contact:Jennifer VentoSenior Manager, eCommerceCan Do Brands LLC / Decoro Home LLCmedia@candobrands.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.