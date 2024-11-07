Saudi Water Authority

Saudi Water Authority Requires Service Providers to Obtain Licenses Electronically

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Saudi Water Authority has announced a new requirement for all entities involved in water services activities to obtain licenses electronically. This initiative is part of the Authority's efforts to regulate the sector and improve the overall quality of water services in the Kingdom.Starting immediately, all public and private sector entities that provide water services must submit their license applications through the electronic portal provided by the Saudi Water Authority. This move is in line with the Authority's commitment to digital transformation and streamlining processes for the benefit of both service providers and consumers.The electronic licensing system will not only make the process more efficient and convenient, but it will also ensure transparency and accountability in the water services sector. By digitizing the licensing process, the Saudi Water Authority aims to eliminate any potential delays or discrepancies that may occur with traditional paper-based applications.The Saudi Water Authority urges all service providers to comply with this new requirement and submit their license applications electronically. This step will not only benefit the sector as a whole but also contribute to the Kingdom's overall goal of modernizing and digitizing government services. The Authority remains committed to continuously improving the water services sector and providing high-quality services to the people of Saudi Arabia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.