Employee of the Year, 2024

Awarded to: Taileigh Sorensen, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator; AOCP, Problem-Solving Courts, Lincoln

Taileigh Sorensen has excelled as Nebraska's first Problem-Solving Court Coordinator for a family treatment court and the nation’s first child-welfare domestic violence coordinator. Her innovation, creativity, and dedication have established her as a trusted and invaluable team member. Her passion for learning, leadership, and collaboration is unmatched, making her a tremendous asset to the Problem-Solving Court and the families of Lancaster County.

The Employee of the Year recognition is based on performance, professionalism, loyalty, and other accomplishments that exemplify the values and professional standards of the Judicial Branch. The Employee of the Year is a reliable, determined, and results-oriented individual who consistently exceeds their daily work expectations.