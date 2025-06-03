Sarpy County Wellness Court Celebrates Graduation

The Sarpy County Wellness Court held a graduation ceremony at the Sarpy County Courthouse in Papillion, on May 23, 2025, to honor Vince’s successful completion of the program. The Sarpy County Wellness Court is dedicated to supporting individuals with mental illness who are involved in the criminal justice system by offering a structured path focused on stabilization, accountability, and reducing the likelihood of reoffending.

Vince’s graduation marks the end of an intensive program that typically spans at least 18 months and includes close community supervision and full personal accountability. Upon completing all program requirements, his criminal charges were dismissed. Judge Stefanie Martinez presided over the ceremony, joined by retired Judge Robert Wester, Tom Gross of the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office, Christopher Lathrop of the Sarpy County Public Defender’s Office, and Senator Rick Holdcroft.

Wellness Courts offer an alternative approach within the judicial system for nonviolent, drug-related offenders. Through a collaborative team model, these courts aim to lower rates of recidivism and substance use by addressing the underlying causes of criminal behavior. The program integrates evidence-based practices, including risk and needs assessments, early and tailored behavioral health treatment, frequent and random drug testing, incentives and sanctions, and other rehabilitative supports, all designed to enhance public safety and promote lasting recovery.

For further information, please contact:

Heather Moran, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: (402) 593-2199; email: heather.moran@nejudicial.gov

Photo (L to R): Judge Robert Wester, Judge Stefanie Martinez, graduate Vince, and Senator Rick Holdcroft.