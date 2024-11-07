New Music Alert All the Glory From Visionary Artist Olivier Cheuwa

Olivier Cheuwa All the Glory from visionary artist Olivier Cheuwa

Track Title: All the Glory Genre: Afro Soul / Christian Launch Date: 25th October 2024 ISRC Code: DGAOP2435231

SWITZERLAND, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With All the Glory, Olivier wants to express his gratitude of life with this happy song, for all the Good and bad moments, that really shaped who he is, and thanking God for his journey, for the strength.Olivier Cheuwa is the embodiment of passion that crosses borders. Born in Cameroon and arrived in Canada at the age of 16, his dream was clear: to conquer the world of music. Influenced by giants like Stevie Wonder, Boyz 2 Men, and the vibrant Lauryn Hill in "Sister Act", Olivier has woven a unique musical style, a clever blend of gospel and neo-soul. His entry into a choir marked the beginning of an international adventure, turning his dream into a sparkling reality.Olivier, artist and visionary, uses his music to connect souls, becoming a maestro of humanity whose hopeful voice brings hearts together around universal values.Olivier's talents are recognised with prestigious awards and nominations, positioning him as a major force in the music scene for its diversity and excellence.In the musical world, Olivier Cheuwa shines with his exceptional collaborations. Participating in Africastar, he shared the bill with icons like Youssou N'Dour, Manu Dibango, and Tiken Jah Fakoly, expanding his musical universe under their influence.His appearance on The Voice Suisse made an impression, where his compositions resonated with the jury and the public, proving the universality of his message. Meeting stars like Germaine Jackson and Sean Paul reinforced his role as an influential musical figure, advocating unity and hope.An artist with a big heart, Olivier is not just an artist; he is a visionary. Through "Soul of Care", he brings music to young people in detention in Africa, illuminating their days with melodies of hope. By supporting the "Eureka" festival in New Caledonia, it encourages the social integration of young Kanaks, proving that music is much more than a series of notes; it is a vector of change.Contact Olivier Cheuwa at llw.musicpublishing@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

