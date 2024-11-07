Results of visitor expenditure survey for the first three quarters of 2024

MACAU, November 7 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total spending of visitors (excluding gaming expenses) went up by 8% year-on-year to MOP56.21 billion in the first three quarters of 2024, mainly driven by a substantial increase (+30.1%) in the number of visitor arrivals. Total spending of overnight visitors (MOP46.03 billion) and same-day visitors (MOP10.18 billion) grew by 5.1% and 22.9% year-on-year respectively. In comparison with the first three quarters of 2019, total spending of visitors recorded an uplift of 17.5%.

Per-capita spending of visitors was MOP2,168 in the first three quarters of 2024, down by 17% year-on-year but up by 36.9% when compared to the same period in 2019. As regards type of expense, visitors spent mainly on shopping (45.6% of total), followed by accommodation (25.5%) and food & beverages (20.8%). Analysed by main purpose of visit, per-capita spending of visitors coming to Macao for attending performances/competitions (MOP5,211) and MICE events (MOP4,439) were relatively high in the first three quarters, whereas spending of transit visitors (MOP495) was comparatively low.

Analysed by source of visitors, per-capita spending of visitors from mainland China (MOP2,487), Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (MOP1,078) and Taiwan region (MOP2,106) in the first three quarters went down by 21.7%, 11.3% and 7.9% year-on-year respectively, but grew by 39.8%, 14.8% and 55% respectively when compared to the first three quarters of 2019. Meanwhile, per-capita spending of international visitors (MOP2,244) showed a 59.8% increase as against the same period in 2019. With respect to the Northeast Asian markets, per-capita spending of visitors from the Republic of Korea (MOP2,531) and Japan (MOP1,947) went up by 52.8% and 16.2% respectively from the same period in 2019. As regards the Southeast Asian markets, spending of visitors from Singapore (MOP2,812), Thailand (MOP2,617) and Malaysia (MOP1,845) swelled by 59%, 137.9% and 27.6% respectively as against the corresponding period in 2019.

Total spending of visitors (MOP18.42 billion) decreased by 6% year-on-year in the third quarter, with that of overnight visitors (MOP15.58 billion) falling by 7.6% while that of same-day visitors (MOP2.84 billion) rising by 3.8%. Besides, per-capita spending of visitors (MOP2,002) registered a drop of 15.4% year-on-year. In comparison with the same quarter in 2019, total spending and per-capita spending of visitors showed an uplift of 21.2% and 30.7% respectively in the third quarter of this year.

DSEC conducts the Visitor Expenditure Survey at major departure points to collect data from visitors on their expense items and amount of spending during their stay in Macao. Extrapolated data on visitors’ spending are published on a quarterly basis.