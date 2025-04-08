UTM collaborates with industry partner for an exclusive Culinary Masterclass featuring Celebrity Chef José Avillez

MACAU, April 8 - The Macao University of Tourism (UTM) and SJM Resorts, S.A. (SJM) recently co-hosted an exclusive culinary demonstration workshop at Mong-Há Campus, featuring renowned Portuguese chef José Avillez. The event provided over 30 students from UTM’s Bachelor of Science in Culinary Arts Management programme with firsthand insights from the Chef.

José Avillez — Portugal’s first two-MICHELIN-starred chef in Lisbon and the culinary visionary behind Mesa by José Avillez at Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau — showcased his expertise in Portuguese gastronomy. During the workshop, Chef Avillez shared his culinary journey, the inspirations behind Mesa by José Avillez dishes, and insights into culinary creativity, business challenges and successful strategies. He then expertly demonstrated his signature “Bacalhau à Brás”, discussing its evolution, techniques, and how tradition can be presented in a modern context. This enriched students’ understanding of Portuguese cuisine while equipping them with valuable experience for their culinary futures.

The event underscores UTM and SJM’s commitment to nurturing Macao’s culinary talent by bridging industry leaders with emerging professionals. Through such initiatives, the partnership strengthens Macao’s reputation as a UNESCO “Creative City of Gastronomy” and advances its position as a “World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.”