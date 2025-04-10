Statistics on electronic payment transaction value - Restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade for February 2025

MACAU, April 10 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that, in the first two months of 2025, the electronic payment transaction value (hereinafter referred to as transaction value) for restaurants & similar establishments increased by 2.1% year-on-year to MOP2.41 billion, with Western Restaurants seeing notable growth (+19.7%). The transaction value for retail trade dropped by 18.9% to MOP9.28 billion in the first two months. Decline was recorded among various types of retail activities, with Department Stores and Leather Goods Retailers showing respective decreases of 28.1% and 26.8%.

Changes in Transaction Values for Restaurants & Similar Establishments

The transaction value for restaurants & similar establishments totalled MOP1.12 billion in February 2025, down by 8.2% year-on-year. The decline was mainly due to the different timing of the Chinese New Year which fell in February last year. Compared with the revised figure in January (MOP1.3 billion), the transaction value receded by 14.1% in February after the Chinese New Year holidays.

Among the major types of restaurants & similar establishments, Chinese Restaurants showed a remarkable year-on-year decline in transaction value (-20.8%) in February, whereas Japanese & Korean Restaurants and Fast-food Restaurants also dropped by 6.7% and 6.4% respectively; meanwhile, the transaction value for Western Restaurants grew by 4.9%. In comparison with January, the transaction values for Fast-food Restaurants, Chinese Restaurants and Western Restaurants showed respective decline of 28.4%, 18% and 16.2%.

Changes in Transaction Values by Type of Restaurant & Similar Establishment % Industry Cumulative Change Year-on-year Change Month-on-month Change Restaurant & Similar Establishment 2.1 -8.2 -14.1 Of which: Chinese Restaurant -1.9 -20.8 -18.0 Western Restaurant 19.7 4.9 -16.2 Japanese & Korean Restaurant 3.2 -6.7 -7.5 Local Style Cafe, Congee & Noodle Shop 4.6 3.0 -11.8 Fast-food Restaurant 8.6 -6.4 -28.4

Changes in Transaction Values for Retail Trade

Transaction value for retail trade totalled MOP4.26 billion in February 2025, down by 28% year-on-year. Compared with the revised figure in January (MOP5.02 billion), the transaction value dropped by 15.2%.

Transaction values for various types of retail activities registered year-on-year decline in February, with Footwear Retailers, Department Stores, Leather Goods Retailers and Adults’ Clothing Retailers seeing decreases of over 30%. Compared with January, the transaction value for Footwear Retailers recorded a notable decline of 46%, while Supermarkets, Adults’ Clothing Retailers and Pharmacies showed respective decreases of 32.2%, 26% and 21.3%.

Changes in Transaction Values by Retail Activity % Industry Cumulative Change Year-on-year Change Month-on-month Change Retail Trade -18.9 -28.0 -15.2 Of which: Supermarket -0.3 -17.2 -32.2 Pharmacy -0.4 -3.9 -21.3 Department Store -28.1 -36.1 -14.6 Cosmetics & Sanitary Articles -17.7 -22.2 -17.5 Adults’ Clothing -14.1 -30.6 -26.0 Footwear -8.3 -37.3 -46.0 Leather Goods -26.8 -35.2 -10.8 Watches, Clocks & Jewellery -19.1 -24.8 -0.2

“Statistics on Electronic Payment Transaction Value for Restaurants & Similar Establishments and Retail Trade” are compiled using data from major merchant acquirersnote in Macao, together with information from DSEC. Electronic payment transaction values accounted for about 70% to 80% of the receipts of restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade. The statistics do not include cash transactions, and therefore quarterly and annual data of the two industries should be taken into account when evaluating their overall business performance.

Note: Major merchant acquirers accounted for about 95% of the total electronic payment transaction value in Macao.