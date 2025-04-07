MACAU, April 7 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for December 2024 - February 2025 was 202.3, down by 0.9% over the previous period (November 2024 - January 2025). The indices for the Macao Peninsula (200.3) and Taipa & Coloane (210.2) dropped by 0.9% and 1.2% respectively. The indices for existing residential units (222.8) and pre-sale residential units (213.8) went down by 0.4% and 3.8% respectively from the previous period.

The index for existing residential units in the Macao Peninsula (208.7) dropped by 0.8% while the index for those in Taipa & Coloane (278.8) grew by 0.9%. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings between 6 and 10 years old and for those of 5 years old or less decreased by 1.9% and 1.4% respectively, whereas the index for those between 11 and 20 years old climbed by 1.6%.

With respect to usable floor area, the indices for residential units with less than 50 square metres and for those with a floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres decreased by 4% and 2% respectively from the previous period. On the other hand, the index for those with a floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres increased by 3.2%.

In comparison with December 2023 - February 2024, the overall residential property price index fell by 11.8%, with the indices for the Macao Peninsula and Taipa & Coloane dropping by 12.6% and 8.7% respectively.