DSI online services and self-service kiosks will be suspended for 4 hours on this Sunday due to system upgrade

MACAU, November 7 - The Identification Services Bureau (DSI) will conduct system upgrade on 10th November (Sunday) from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. DSI online services, self-service kiosks for identification document application, self-service kiosks for identification document collection, and integrated self-service kiosks will be suspended at that time.

Besides, the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau will conduct system maintenance for the cloud computing center on the same day from midnight to 8 a.m. which will influence the function of Electronic Identity in the Macao One Account at the time. Citizens are reminded to bring along their identification document when going out during that period.

DSI online services and self-service kiosks will resume normal after the above-mentioned system upgrade has finished.