HJS warns of protest at Canadian embassy, if Canada fails to take strict action against the temple attackers

Demand for Action and Justice

Yesterday, the ‘Sikhs for Justice’ organization and Khalistani activists deliberately attacked a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada. Instead of taking strict action against these violent attackers, the Canadian Police has punished Hindu devotees. We strongly condemn this. Even earlier, there have been attacks on temples in Canada. We demand that the Canadian government take measures to prevent all these attacks and take strict action against all the attackers. Otherwise, the Hindu organizations will protest in front of their embassy in India to awaken the Canadian government, this warning has been given by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti.

Press Release! Demand for Action and Justice If Canada fails to take strict action against the Hindu temple attackers, warning of protest in front of Canadian embassy — HinduJagrutiOrg (@HinduJagrutiOrg) November 5, 2024

Even though it was known that the Indian High Commissioner was going to visit the temple in Canada, the Canadian government did not take any concrete action to ensure his safety or to prevent this attack. This raises the question whether the Canadian government had a tacit approval of this attack. After the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Canadian government has completely failed to prevent attacks on Hindus and temples in Canada. Therefore, we demand that the Indian government should raise this issue at the international level and put pressure on the Canadian government to take action. We demand that the Indian government should take strict action against any supporters of ‘Sikhs for Justice’ organization in India.