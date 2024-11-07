OSCE Chair-in-Office Ian Borg to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Albania

VIENNA, 7 November — OSCE Chair-in-Office, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Malta Ian Borg, will visit Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Albania from 10 to 13 November.

He will start his visit in Bosnia and Herzegovina on 10 November. During his visit to the country, Chair-in-Office Borg will meet with Foreign Minister Elmedin Konaković, Members of Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency, the Collegium of both Parliamentary Assembly Houses, and the Council of Ministers Chairperson, Borjana Krišto. The Chair will deliver opening remarks at an event marking the 30th anniversary of Bosnia and Herzegovina signing the OSCE Code of Conduct on Politico-Military Aspects of Security. He will also meet with civil society organizations in Konjic and visit the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

On 12 November, Chair-in-Office Borg will visit Montenegro, where he will meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ervin Ibrahimović. During his visit he will also visit the OSCE Mission to Montenegro and meet with civil society organizations.

In the afternoon, the Chair will travel to North Macedonia, where he will meet with Speaker of the Assembly Afrim Gashi, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, and Foreign Minister Timcho Mucunski. He will also attend a meeting with the OSCE Troika, together with the Foreign Ministers of North Macedonia and Finland. During his trip, Chair-in-Office Borg will also visit the OSCE Mission to Skopje and will meet with civil society organizations.

On 13 November, the final day of his visit, Chair-in-Office Borg will travel to Albania. He will meet with President Bajram Begaj, and Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Igli Hasani. Chair-in-Office Borg will also visit the OSCE Presence in Albania and will meet with representatives from civil society organizations.

Press Opportunities

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, Chair-in-Office Borg will deliver remarks to the press on 11 November from 10:30 to 10:45 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. An invitation will follow from the MFA.

In Montenegro, Chair-in-Office Borg will deliver remarks to the press on 12 November from 10:00 to 10:15 at Villa Gorica. An invitation will follow from the MFA.

In North Macedonia Chair-in-Office Borg will deliver remarks to the press on 12 November from 17:30 to 17:45 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. An invitation will follow from the MFA.

In Albania, Chair-in-Office Borg will deliver remarks to the press on 13 November from 10:15 – 10:30 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Statements will be made available by the MFA.