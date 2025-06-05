OSCE Presence trains Albanian journalists to report responsibly on small arms, security and gender-based violence

Eleven journalists from different media outlets participated in a training aiming to enhance the quality of reporting on incidents related to small arms and light weapons (SALW), with a specific focus on gender-based violence, on 3 June 2025. The interactive training was organized by the OSCE Presence as part of its support to Albanian authorities’ efforts to strengthen public awareness about the risks and misuse of SALW.

A newly-published handbook by the OSCE Presence in Albania, titled “Beyond the headlines: A journalist’s guide to reporting on security, SALW and gender-based violence in Albania” was presented during the training and used as a key resource. Open discussions and practical cases enabled participants to exchange best practices and principles for responsible reporting. Local and international experts on gender-based violence, civil society representatives, regional partners such as SEESAC and international media experts shared their experiences on regulatory frameworks, best practices, and field work – aiming to increase knowledge and ensure a common understanding among journalists on these topics.

The initiative emphasized the essential role of media in shaping public perception, educating communities and influencing societal attitudes, while underscoring the need for accuracy, sensitivity and ethical responsibility in news coverage. Particular attention was paid to the potential impact of media narratives on public understanding of safety and gender-based violence.

The training was part of the OSCE Presence’s project “Assisting the national authorities of the Republic of Albania to decrease the risk of weapon proliferation and misuse of small arms and light weapons”, funded by the European Union, Germany and France. As part of its broader efforts, the project has established close relationships with the media and organized a series of events with journalists covering security issues.